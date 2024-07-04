Democrat Governors Say They Support Joe Biden Staying in Race After Meeting With Him at the White House (VIDEO)

Democrat governors from across the country met with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the White House today amid cries from many in the party and the media for Joe to step aside.

A few of them emerged from the meeting and spoke to the press, saying that they are standing by Joe Biden and support his decision to stay in the race.

They repeated the claim that Biden just had a ‘bad night’ at the debate.

FOX News reports:

Democratic governors from across the nation descended on the White House Wednesday evening to speak with President Biden after his widely panned debate performance last week. The aim of the meeting was to shore up support among the party’s top leaders and stave off diminishing confidence in Biden’s candidacy. Among the Democratic governors who were planning to attend in person were Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, among others. After the meeting only Govs. Walz, Hochul, and Moore spoke to reporters. Gov. Walz said he and his colleagues had a “great conversation” with President Biden. Walz said his fellow governors were worried not because of any lingering doubts about Biden’s cognitive abilities but because of “the threat of a Trump presidency.” That threat, Walz said, “is not theoretical for governors.” Walz praised the Biden administration for its handling of Covid, and “investing in infrastructure and the middle class.” Walz clarified that none of the governors were denying that last Thursday, the night of the debate, was a “bad performance.”

Here’s a video:

Democrat Governors speak after meeting with Joe Biden at The White House pic.twitter.com/cEhf2mtvcE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2024

Biden repeated his claim today that he is staying in the race. Despite their worries, Democrats might be stuck with him.