Real America’s Voice Ben Bergquam Exposes Cartel Lookout Station at Border, Rightfully Blames Biden Regime (VIDEO)

Joe and Kamala’s America.

Real America’s Voice Ben Bergquam was at the southern border in Jacumba, Ca, to expose a Cartel Lookout Station right across the border in EJ Jacume, Mexico. Thanks to Joe Biden and “Border Czar” Kamala Harris, Cartels have brought in illegal aliens and drugs like fentanyl into the US which has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

“Look at this lookout house. I’ve seen them pretty obvious before, but that’s about as obvious as you get. Looking right into America, that’s wild, looking right over the wall into America, that’s crazy,” Bergquam said.

Ben had also explained that the area he was in was so dangerous that he had a Marine escort and immigration escort. The area is heavily controlled by the cartels.

“Got Marine escort coming with us. We’re in an area here where you would not come without a heavy amount of security,” Bergquam continued.

“We got our immigration escort in the front. But it is, this is all controlled by the cartels. And you can see the concern on their faces when we are asking them about this property where we are gonna fly a drone. They are shaking their head yes, it’s all cartel but very, very nervously. It just tells you that even the government is afraid of the cartel,” Bergquam continued.

Ben had also mentioned that the high points had lookouts which are placed strategically.

“So basically, strategically place these lookout buildings to where they can watch everything that’s happening on the Mexico side and the US side, primarily on the US side so they can see if Border Patrol is coming, when to send their loads, whether it’s people or drugs,” Bergquam continued.

Watch:

Exclusive video: Massive Cartel Lookout in EJ Jacumé, MX, across from Jacumba, California. Cartel making millions off Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s open border policies. These traitors have allowed 10 to 15 million illegals to invade our country and made the cartels billions of… pic.twitter.com/sX8UM5r9PH — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) August 11, 2024

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is one of the biggest players promoting an open border. He has refused to take responsibility for the border crisis. In February, he was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Kristin Welker and blamed it on a “broken system.”

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The result of these reckless policies by the Biden/Harris regime has resulted in over 10 million illegals invading the US. Some estimates are upward of 15 million illegals.