WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks on National Security in Asheboro, North Carolina – Begins 2 PM ET

President Trump is delivering remarks on national security in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump is set to take the stage at 2 pm ET.

This is President Trump’s first outdoor event since the assassination attempt last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump will be speaking behind a bullet proof glass partition.

In addition to bulletproof glass around the lectern on stage, there are portable storage units and moving trucks behind the media riser, blocking the view for people not at today's Trump/Vance event in Asheboro, NC. pic.twitter.com/a8R1dJIBdU — Kenny Beck (@kennybeckWXII) August 21, 2024

The crowd roared as Trump Force One arrived in Asheboro Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH:

NORTH CAROLINA, President Trump has arrived! pic.twitter.com/3s37Pdr3IS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

JD Vance took the stage at 1:00 PM ET. Trump will deliver remarks at 2 pm.

WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN: