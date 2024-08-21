WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks on National Security in Asheboro, North Carolina – Begins 2 PM ET

President Trump is delivering remarks on national security in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump is set to take the stage at 2 pm ET.

This is President Trump’s first outdoor event since the assassination attempt last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump will be speaking behind a bullet proof glass partition.

The crowd roared as Trump Force One arrived in Asheboro Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH:

JD Vance took the stage at 1:00 PM ET. Trump will deliver remarks at 2 pm.

