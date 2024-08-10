BREAKING: Las Vegas Police Recordings Released from Joe Biden’s Sudden Medical Emergency and Mad Dash to Air Force One — “POTUS IS 421”

Guest post by Miriam Judith.

On Friday afternoon, the Heritage Oversight Project released audio recordings from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s protective detail during President Joe Biden’s sudden medical emergency on July 17 that was kept from the public.

Last month, Biden announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating as he recovered.

The official narrative was that Joe Biden’s trip was cut short due to him testing positive for COVID-19. But, an anonymous source close to Las Vegas Metro claimed the U.S. Secret Service had informed them of an emergency situation involving Joe Biden.

Kirk’s initial post stated:

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden’s trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to “medivac” POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP. Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead.

I didn’t think too much about this lead, seemed too wild to be true, but given that Joe Biden has been out of public sight for days and dropped out of the race via an X post, and his brother James indicated health was a factor, I’m beginning to grow more curious if COVID or something else has been more serious than reported.

It can be recalled that Frank Biden, Joe Biden’s younger brother, was smeared as an “alcoholic” after he suggested Joe Biden was terminal.

Frank Biden told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

The recordings were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and confirmed initial reports that Biden had planned to go to Las Vegas University Medical Center after canceling a speaking engagement due to a sudden illness.

BREAKING – AUDIO OBTAINED We just obtained the recording from the Las Vegas Police Department and have decided to immediately release it while we are simultaneously reviewing. Links in next post. https://t.co/WUa7DjmFFA — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 9, 2024

For some reason, he was later diverted directly to Harry Reid International Airport.

In two of the new audio clips, officers can be heard being instructed to respond to a Code 3, signaling an emergency motor vehicle response. Soon after, the protective detail received an update, confirming Biden was experiencing a medical emergency and was being seen on-site by medical personnel. Officers were initially instructed to standby:

“For everyone on the radio, right now POTUS is 421. He’s being seen, so we’re just kinda waiting to see how this is shaping out. So, for everybody’s knowledge, he’s 421 right now; we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on and we’re gonna go from there.”

Code 421 denotes a sick or injured person, according to the LVMPD's code sheet.

Once the emergency was called in, officers can be heard fervently coordinating with Biden’s protective detail to clear the routes and get POTUS medical attention over the next 20 minutes of the clip.

Biden had been set to speak at MGM Grand when the incident unfolded, prompting his detail to quickly change course and divert him to the hospital.

Biden, however, never made it there. He was rushed to Air Force One and flown back to Delaware instead.

Here is the audio clip via the Heritage Oversight Project:

You can listen to the full 43-minute audio here.