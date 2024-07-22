Biden ‘Family Source’ Smears Frank Biden as an “Alcoholic” After He Suggests Joe Biden is Terminal

This is turning into a Jerry Springer episode!

Frank Biden was smeared as an “alcoholic” after he suggested Joe Biden is terminal.



Frank Biden

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

Joe Biden didn’t say why he was dropping out of the race.

*We know Obama was behind the coup.*

There was a ‘funeral-like’ feeling to Frank Biden’s statement to CBS News.

He suggested Joe Biden is terminal.

Frank Biden told CBS News that he wants Biden back to “enjoy whatever time we have left.”

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

They threw Frank Biden under the bus after he said the quiet part out loud.

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother in weeks. What he said…is completely untrue,” a source ‘close to the Biden family’ (probably Nurse Jill) told CBS News.