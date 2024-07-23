Report: Las Vegas Hospital Was Put on Standby for Sudden Biden Medical Issue Last Wednesday, Instead, Air Force One Flew to Delaware So Fast “the Plane Shook”

KSNV-TV reported last Wednesday that a Las Vegas hospital was put on standby to treat Joe Biden for a medical issue. Biden cut short a campaign trip to Nevada after reportedly being diagnosed with COVID and returned to Delaware, without going to the hospital, where he has not been seen since a pool camera caught him Wednesday night being unable to get in a car without help from the Secret Service. A pool reporter reported Air Force One flew back so fast “the plane shook.”

Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday via a post on X Twitter. Biden called into a meeting Kamala Harris was having at his former campaign headquarters, now hers, in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday. It was the first time Biden had been heard since Wednesday, but still not seen by the public.

A Las Vegas hospital was on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon while he was visiting Southern Nevada. Law enforcement and medical teams gathered outside the University Medical Center trauma room entrance on Wellness Way in case the President of the United States arrived after he canceled an appearance at the Unidos US Convention in Las Vegas due to testing positive for COVID-19. Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía made the announcement to attendees who were waiting to hear the president speak. President Biden did not seek medical treatment at the hospital but instead went to the airport and departed Las Vegas on Air Force One to self-isolate at his home in Delaware. …”Typically, with traumas, you’ve got surgeons and CTS and X-rays and operating rooms,” (Mason) Van Houweling (CEO of UMC) said. “We knew that this was going to be more of a medical environment. So (having) your typical imaging and your lab procedures and other things that would be more intense on a medical side versus a trauma. So, we adjusted our team based off the information that we received early on.” Van Houweling said the hospital remained in communication with President Biden’s security team about the evolving incident. Law enforcement and staff did not start to clear the area outside trauma and inside the hospital until after Air Force One departed Las Vegas.

The Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin posted last Wednesday night after Air Force One landed in Delaware, “POTUS arrives in Dover. “I’m doing well,” he said. Flight time from Vegas was 3 hour 48 minutes. AF1 flew so fast the plane shook” (Travel Math has normal Vegas to Dover timed at 4 hours and 50 minutes.)

The hospital being put on standby was reported by Jordan Schachtel writing at The Dossier as part of a story that Biden suffered an “undisclosed medical emergency” while in Las Vegas.

Schachtel worked with Turning Point Action to speak to sources in Las Vegas after Charlie Kirk posted Monday about hearing that an alert had gone out in Las Vegas last Wednesday about Biden needing to be taken to the hospital:

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden’s trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to “medivac” POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP. Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead. I didn’t think too much about this lead, seemed too wild to be true, but given that Joe Biden has been out of public sight for days and dropped out of the race via an post, and his brother James indicated health was a factor, I’m beginning to grow more curious if COVID or something else has been more serious than reported. If anyone with LV Metro has information, please email [email protected]. I want to hear if there is more to the official story than what they’re telling us.

Schachtel followed up with sources and reported (excerpt):

The Dossier obtained independent testimony from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day. Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency. Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out. Our sources estimate that it was “easily” hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live, so a curious media shouldn’t have a problem reporting any follow-ups to this story. The dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus. …But the president’s team decided not to bring him to the hospital. The plans changed in rapid succession once more. It was then relayed over to on duty officers on the president’s detail that they would need to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport. The police assigned to the president’s detail and the emergency “in the box” squads then redeployed their resources to getting the president out of town as fast and as safe as humanly possible.

Red State’s Jennifer Van Laar reported Biden may have been treated on Air Force One for a mini stroke, “Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources. An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined it wasn’t a “full stroke” they could treat on AF1 en route to Andrews, the motorcade diverted to the airport. According to this source, it’s believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA)”

Video posted last Wednesday of Biden slowly climbing the short steps to Air Force One went viral.

Videos of Biden slowly walking down the short steps on arrival in Delaware, and then needing help into a car also went viral.

After not being seen in public for six days, the White House announced Monday evening that Biden will return to the White House Tuesday afternoon.