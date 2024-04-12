PELOSI’S INSURRECTION: National Guard Whistleblowers to Testify They Were Ready to Be Deployed on Jan.6 But Pentagon Delayed Orders – Will DESTROY J6 Committee’s BIG LIE!

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th and both of them turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund said he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. But they both turned him down.

John Solomon from Just The News released an explosive report in 2022 that revealed Capitol Police were first warned about possible violence at the January 6th protests TWO WEEKS before the planned rallies.

Pelosi, Mayor Bowser, and other government officials turned down the National Guard anyway. They hoped for an “insurrection.”

Solomon says the DHS and District of Columbia were made aware of online threats of violence two weeks before the protests and rally.

On Friday, The Daily Mail released an explosive report that destroys the Jan. 6 Committee’s narratives on January 6!

At least THREE NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS will testify this coming week that they were ready to be deployed on January 6 but THE PENTAGON held them back!

This directly brings General Milley’s actions into question!

Kash Patel tipped us off last month that there were more reports like this coming.

The Daily Mail reported:

Whistleblowers from the Washington D.C. National Guard will tell Congress that Donald Trump did want them deployed during the Capitol riot and the Army delayed telling them to mobilize in a bombshell hearing next week. DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that at least three officers will appear Wednesday before a House subcommittee to claim their stories were also ignored by the Democrat-led January 6 committee, because it didn’t fit their narrative. The hearing will aim to further prove that Acting Defense Secretary at the time Christopher Miller did give advance approval of D.C. National Guard deployment at the direction of then-President Donald Trump. A person familiar with the review by the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee said the whistleblowers will provide testimony that then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy delayed by at least two hours providing official notice to D.C. National Guard Commander William Walker to deploy troops to the Capitol. Instead of getting to the bottom of the breakdown in communication and focusing on improving Military preparedness for future incidents, the witnesses feel the January 6 panel was solely focused on pinning blame for the events that day on Trump… Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and DC National Guard leader Maj. Gen. Walker said that Army Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt (ret.), who was Army Staff Director at the time of the riot, delayed or ignored Sund’s request for National Guard support. Trending: After Demanding Mob Confront Trump Officials in Restaurants – Mad Maxine Waters Whines After She’s Confronted in Restaurant, Plays Race Card (VIDEO) They accused Piatt of saying: ‘I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background.’ …The D.C. National Guard whistleblowers will be able during Wednesday’s hearing to corroborate this despite Piatt testifying under oath that he never mentioned optics.

Read the rest here.

Think of how wicked these people are! Today there are hundreds of men and women in prison for their actions on on January 6. These rotten officials like Nancy Pelosi know this but don’t care how many lives they destroy to take down Trump.