Residents of East Palestine, Ohio Blast Biden for Claiming He Has Been ‘Too Busy’ to Visit

People living in East Palestine, Ohio recently slammed Joe Biden for failing to visit the area months after the disastrous train derailment there.

Trump visited the town way back in February, but Biden said a few days ago that he has just been too busy, despite the fact that he has been on vacation for most of the summer.

Who can blame these people for being upset?

RedState reports:

East Palestine Residents Savage Joe Biden After His ‘Too Busy’ Excuse Residents of East Palestine are responding harshly after President Joe Biden claimed his schedule was too busy to visit the area as promised. The small community in Ohio was the site of a devastating chemical spill and explosion in February that captivated the nation. Yet, seven months later, despite promising to make a trip there early on, the president has still not followed through… That’s not lost on the residents of the town, some of whom appeared on Fox News to discuss Biden’s comments. “At this point, I don’t even care if Biden comes, he has already insulted us,” East Palestine resident Jamie Wallace told “Fox and Friends” guest host Nicole Saphier. “We are here, we are still sick. We do have unmet needs. We need to have representation at this hearing that’s coming up in East Palestine when our politicians they come in they meet with very cherry-picked groupings of the community and it’s not representative of most of us that are still suffering, still in hotels, still relocated,” Wallace said. “I don’t care. This is not a red issue, it’s not a blue issue. This is an issue of human lives and it can happen to every single person watching this that has a railroad track within 30 miles. You know, this is about human lives.”… “This guy has actively not shown any compassion or moral value to anything, emotionally, physically, he hasn’t shown up and there has been no help for us economically or with our residents,” East Palestine resident D.J. Yokley said. “It’s really frustrating to see him go and say he is too busy for people that literally put him in the office.”

It’s amazing that Biden said this after going on two back-to-back vacations.

#BREAKING: President Biden says he "hasn't had the occasion" to go to East Palestine because "there's a lot going on" & he hasn't "been able to break." He says he considered going to East Palestine this week "but then was reminded I've got to go literally around the world." pic.twitter.com/cirJbh0CiK — Forbes (@Forbes) September 2, 2023

There is absolutely no way that the media would let a Republican president off the hook for this.