OMG: ActBlue Exposed: Texas Donors Shocked by Unauthorized Donations to Democrat Fundraising Giant (VIDEO)

The O’Keefe Media Group released video of Texas donors shocked by unauthorized donations to Democrat fundraising giant ActBlue.

Several Texas donors were shocked to find out that there were hundreds of donations totaling thousands of dollars to ActBlue in their name.

James O’Keefe previously brought attention to the ActBlue donation mules in a report.

Last year Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) demanding an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of small donations adding up to millions of dollars given to ActBlue in the past two elections.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office, under First Assistant Brent Webster, is actively investigating ActBlue’s practices: “Any allegation that I have undercut our investigation into Act Blue is ludicrous, particularly given that I urged our office to initiate the investigation in the first place. I have dedicated substantial resources to this investigation, including some of our office’s most talented lawyers. This ongoing investigation has been very productive… We do not comment on the status of pending investigations, but we will make every effort to enforce Texas law when it is being violated, as we have consistently done during my time at the OAG.”

The Attorneys General of Virginia and Missouri, along with the Secretary of State of Wyoming, have announced investigations into ActBlue over allegations of a money laundering scheme.

“I’m not rich. I don’t give that kind of money,” says Janice Bosco of Horseshoe Bay, TX, after discovering that ActBlue recorded 648 donations totaling around $16,000 in her name. Despite her disbelief, she hesitates to dispute the donations, not wanting to aid Republicans, stating “I don’t want to dispute ActBlue… If we’ve gotten by with that much money, I say hell yes,” further fueling concerns over the legitimacy of ActBlue’s fundraising practices. Karen Roberton’s husband from Killeen, TX, was equally stunned when he learned of over $12,000 in donations to ActBlue attributed to his wife, spread across 600 transactions. “She’s given them some, but that’s it. Not $12,000,” he says, baffled by the discrepancy, only recalling small monthly contributions. In Marble Falls, TX, Margaret Caylor’s husband was shocked to learn that over 5,000 donations, totaling around $136,000, were made in his wife’s name to ActBlue. When asked if she made the donations, he states, “Not that much money,” noting that while she has donated in the past, the figures documented are far beyond what they recall. “Laundering money maybe?” questions Caylor’s husband, referring to the integrity of ActBlue’s fundraising practices.

