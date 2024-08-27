Oklahoma Teen Bravely Fights Back Against Woke School Officials After Being Told He Can’t Fly American Flag from His Pick-Up – Community then Rallies Behind Him with Patriotic Protest (VIDEO)

An Edmond, Oklahoma, high school student is fighting back against woke school officials despite facing disciplinary action after being told he couldn’t fly an American flag from his pick-up truck, and the community is rallying behind him.

KOCO reported that last Wednesday, Edmond High School senior Caleb Horst was told he could not display this beautiful but straightforward display of patriotism despite the student pointing out that he had been flying it for “quite a while.”

To make matters even more ridiculous, the display of American flags on campus is not even against official school policy. Edmond Public Schools says they encourage them not to fly Old Glory as part of a “practice,” not a requirement.

Not surprisingly, Horst is angry over his high school’s efforts to silence his ability to show pride in the greatest country on Earth and is speaking out, saying school officials are infringing on his constitutional rights.

“I’ve never really had problems with it before, and it’s our First Amendment, so it’s kind of hard for them to infringe upon our rights,” Horst told KOCO.

Following his school’s outrageous action, Horst received incredible backing beginning Thursday from other students, parents, and local lawmakers demanding the outrageous decision be reversed. Students, parents, and other Edmond residents even organized a beautiful, patriotic protest yesterday, which was full of American flags, to demand Edmond High School back off.

Watch the protesters drive with American flags on their cars, fly Old Glory on the school Campus, and sing the Pledge of Allegiance.

WATCH:

The protests in Edmond also attracted the attention of Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who posted a video to Facebook expressing his pride in Caleb and the other students.

“These are the kinds of people that we need to continue not only support, but to shout their names and their patriotism from our rooftops,” Schneider stated.

“Caleb, you’re doing a great job… keep doing it, and I want you all to continue to back this wonderful young man.”

Horst said Monday that he plans to continue fighting the flag ban despite the potential consquences and loved the outpouring of support from the Edmond community.

“It felt pretty good to just see how many people were behind us,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of people that aren’t behind us, but there’s probably even more that are, and it kind of was encouraging.”

These protests bring to mind a similar incident in Indiana back in April. As The Gateway Pundit reported, an Indiana high school student named Cameron Blasek was asked to remove the American flag from his truck by school officials despite the school’s rule book not prohibiting such activity.

After he refused, other students at the school attached American flags to their vehicles. Following the uprising, the school backed down.