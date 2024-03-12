Indiana High School Tells Teen to Remove American Flag From His Truck – After He Refused, Other Students Attached the Flag to Their Vehicles (VIDEO)

A teenager in Indiana was told by his high school to remove the American flag from his truck. He refused, citing the school’s rule book, which doesn’t prohibit such activity.

After he refused to remove the flag, other students at the school attached American flags to their vehicles.

The school wisely chose to back down on the issue. The story has since gone viral.

FOX News reports:

Indiana high school student speaks out after going viral for refusing to remove US flag from his truck East Central High School senior Cameron Blasek, a student in Indiana, is speaking out after he said he was told to remove his American flag from his truck. “The flag itself represents this country, this beautiful country that we live in,” Blasek said in an interview with WCPO. “It also represents the people who fought their lives for it. And I think that’s a really hard thing to talk about, but I think it’s a big thing.” Blasek said that he was told by his counselor and vice principal to remove the American flag from his truck, which he refused to do. “I said, ‘no, that’s not going to happen. I can’t,'” Blasek said… Blasek said that he read through his school handbook and determined that there were no rules preventing him from displaying a flag on his vehicle. “I read through the Essentials 2023-2024 Handbook, and the word ‘flag’ wasn’t even mentioned in the parking lot or driving section. The only section it’s mentioned in is the flag-twirling section,” he explained. Others came displaying American flags on their vehicles soon after that.

This is 17-year-old Cameron Blasek. He was told by East Central High School to remove the American flag from his truck. He held the line and did not comply. The next day, students flooded the school parking lot with cars and American flags. The school caved after the… pic.twitter.com/iq3c3gByqD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Good for this young man for standing up for our flag. What was the school thinking in even making an issue out of this?