NYC Set to Invest $10 Billion in Supporting Illegal Immigrants Over 3 Years

According to the Mayor’s office, New York City will spend $4.75 billion on illegal immigrant resources next year, with $10 billion projected over three years.

New York City’s “sanctuary city” policies shield many illegal immigrants from deportation, making it a prime destination for those crossing the southern border into the U.S.

The Daily Signal reports,

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ budget office forecasts serving 36,939 illegal immigrant households to the tune of an average of $352 per night in the city government’s fiscal year 2025, which runs from July 1 through next June 30. Multiply the estimated costs of illegal alien households by the average nightly cost, multiply that by 365, and the total is $4.75 billion, according to the mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. In May, New York City announced an executive budget totaling $111.62 billion for fiscal year 2025. Adams, a Democrat, said about 212,000 illegal aliens have arrived in New York City in recent years, and he advocates for a clear path for these migrants to attain work in the U.S. “New York’s migrant crisis was an entirely foreseeable consequence of [President Joe] Biden releasing or paroling millions of indigent, inadmissible aliens in a few short years,” Simon Hankinson, a senior research fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, told The Daily Signal. “I would love to hear [Vice President Kamala] Harris’ policy ideas on this for 2024, but I don’t see anything here on her website,” Hankinson said.

New York City announced it spent $3.79 billion on the illegal immigration crisis during the fiscal year 2024, which concluded on June 30.

Out of the total, over $3 billion was divided between “housing, rent, and initial setup” and “services and supplies.” The remaining $674 million covered food, medical care, IT, administrative expenses, and other costs.

Besides setting up tent communities, the city has also utilized hotels and various facilities to accommodate illegal immigrants.

In fiscal year 2023, the city spent $1.45 billion on the illegal immigration crisis during the Biden-Harris administration. When that number is added to what was spent in fiscal 2024 and what is budgeted for fiscal 2025, the crisis will have cost the Big Apple nearly $10 billion by next June 30. Masses of illegal aliens crowded on the streets of New York City without a way to earn a living is “a receipt for disaster,” Adams said during an interview Wednesday on FOX 5 New York. “We need to give people the ability to work. We need to allow them to take the next step on their journey,” the mayor said. Adams is scheduled to speak next week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Harris officially will be nominated for president. The vice president replaced Biden at the top of the ticket when he stepped aside last month.

America Last: NYC Mayor Blows Another $2.6 Million Taxpayer’s Money on Pre-Paid Debit Cards for Illegal Aliens — Bringing Total Spending to a Whopping $2 Billion READ: https://t.co/8yxYItzy6T pic.twitter.com/wR8POvlRzk — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 9, 2024

As New York City struggles with its increasingly burdensome immigration policies, Mayor Eric Adams faces mounting criticism for his handling of the crisis and the fiscal irresponsibility it represents.