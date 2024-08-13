No One Is Fooled: Even China-Russia-Iran Alliance Nations See How Horribly Biased and Dishonest US Media Is Today

The US and Western countries have constructed a fake news media behemoth that rivals any other propaganda outlet in history.

Many “free” citizens in the West grew up learning about the bias of Pravda news during the Soviet days. And American children learned about free speech and the brutality and danger of tinpot dictatorships.

Unfortunately, those days are over and the West today is dominated by a well-organized multi-national propaganda service that punishes any opposing voices to official approved dogma and doctrine.

On Monday, top EU official Thierry Breton interfered with the 2024 US election and sent a threatening letter to Elon Musk before his interview with President Donald Trump. Thierry warned that not all language and ideas from their discussion would be allowed to spread on the European continent.

The EU wants desperately to control speech today – much like any petty tyrant has throughout history.

They’re not fooling anyone. Neither is the official US fake news collective.

It is so bad that even the BRICS nations are noticing.

The BRICS nations are an alliance of several nations, including Russia, China, Iran, Brazil, and South Africa, formed into a geopolitical block to counter Western alliances.

Even the BRICS X page today took notice of the fake news reports on the Trump-Musk interview that garnered over one billion collective views on the internet.

BRICS news reported:

The fake Western mainstream media has been spreading false narratives about Elon Musk’s space with Donald Trump, attempting to paint it as a failure. They have published numerous misleading headlines, suggesting the event was a “catastrophe.” In reality, the interview amassed a combined total of over 1,000,000,000 views in just 12 hours and is the largest space in platform history. Elon Musk’s X platform has effectively dismantled the mainstream media’s control over narratives.

When the BRICS countries are calling out the fake news in the West, you know there’s a problem.

Here’s an image from BRICS news of the headlines coming from the fake news on the Trump-Musk interview.

It’s pretty bad when even China, Russia, Iran can see the toxic BS coming from our mainstream media.