Mystery Item Falls Out of Pelosi’s Pants at DNC Convention (VIDEO)

What fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants?

A mystery item fell out of Pelosi’s pants Wednesday night as she walked out on stage at the DNC Convention in Chicago.

Was it toilet paper?

Pelosi praised Joe Biden and “democracy” on Wednesday night. This was after Pelosi ran the secret coup to replace Dementia Joe as the party’s candidate.

“On January 20th, 2021, with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we established one of the most successful presidencies of modern times. We quickly proved that Democrats deliver millions of jobs, stronger infrastructure and rural broadband, a Biden child tax credit, rescuing human pensions, honoring our veterans, bold climate action, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, all thanks to President Biden’s patriotic vision of a fairer America, doing so with liberty and justice for all. Thank you, Joe,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi forced Biden off the ballot to save the Democrat party.

Pelosi endorsed Kamala Harris one day after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

The former House Speaker reportedly threatened Joe Biden as she pressured him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Per Politico: “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” said one Democrat familiar with private conversations who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

Earlier this week Pelosi boasted about disenfranchising 15 million Democrat primary voters and ending Biden’s 52-year career in politics.

“I did what I had to do…my concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign,” Pelosi said.

