Crazy Nancy Praises Joe Biden and Cheers “Democracy” – After She Ran the Secret Coup to Smoke Him Out the Campaign (Video)

There are reports out there that Nancy Pelosi’s father was linked to the mafia. Just sayin.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Joe Biden and “democracy” on Wednesday night. This was after Pelosi ran the secret coup to replace Dementia Joe as the party’s candidate.

Not one word of this broad’s speech here was true.

Nancy Pelosi: On January 20th, 2021, with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we established one of the most successful presidencies of modern times. We quickly proved that Democrats deliver millions of jobs, stronger infrastructure and rural broadband, a Biden child tax credit, rescuing human pensions, honoring our veterans, bold climate action, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, all thanks to President Biden’s patriotic vision of a fairer America, doing so with liberty and justice for all. Thank you, Joe.

As you may recall, way back in July 2024, Nancy Pelosi took credit in a recent interview for ousting Joe Biden in the Democrat Party coup.

Democrats call this “democracy.”

Less than a month ago Democrats ousted Joe Biden in a silent weekend coup. Joe went AWOL, supposedly for COVID, and when he returned a week later, he was no longer the Democrat candidate for president. The party elites took him out. It was such a smooth maneuver that there were rumors that Old Joe had kicked the bucket.

Pelosi was quickly singled out as the mob boss behind the coup. A week ago she finally started talking.

Pelosi told the New Yorker that she was behind it. She did not like the way things were going.

Tonight she was praising “democracy.”