United States Postal Service Involved in Investigating Death of Friends Star Matthew Perry

An exclusive report by TMZ has revealed the DEA has tapped the United States Postal Service to help find the person who gave actor Matthew Perry the ketamine that resulted in his death.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed that the accidental death of Friends star Matthew Perry was due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

According to TMZ’s report, the USPS’ federal investigatory agents are now investigating whether the drugs Perry had in his system at the time of his death came through the mail.

Before his tragic death, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion treatments for mental health problems.

A medical examiner from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that the ketamine found in his system at the time of his death wasn’t from his mental health treatment but instead came from a different source, which resulted in the DEA launching an investigation on finding out how Perry obtained the ketamine.

We're told the postal inspectors are offering their expertise — including their ability to track packages and other mail-related investigation tools.

On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in the pool of his luxury Los Angeles home and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Law enforcement officers, who arrived on the scene reported there were no drugs discovered near Perry at the time of his death.

