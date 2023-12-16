Matthew Perry’s Accidental Death Attributed to ‘Acute Effects of Ketamine’, Autopsy Report Reveals

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the accidental death of beloved actor Matthew Perry was due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

The ‘Friends’ star, adored for his role as the quick-witted Chandler Bing, was found unresponsive in the pool of his Los Angeles home on October 28th and was subsequently pronounced dead by arriving paramedics.

TMZ reported that Perry, who was public about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, was found at his own home inside of his jacuzzi after law enforcement responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 4 pm local time.

It was reported Perry died from an “apparent drowning.”

In 2016, Perry said in an interview that he doesn’t remember filming three seasons of ‘Friends’ because he was so deep in his addiction. However, it was reported that he was clean for a significant period before his untimely death at the age of 54.

According to TMZ, no drugs were found at the scene.

Matthew Perry had reportedly played 2 hours of pickleball on Saturday morning and sent his assistant to run some errands. When the assistant returned to Perry’s home, he found him unresponsive and dialed 911, TMZ reported.

According to Fox News, Perry was already dead by the time firefighters arrived at his Pacific Palisades home.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water,” a statement from public information officer Erik Scott read, according to Fox News.

The autopsy report shed light on additional contributing factors, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impact of buprenorphine, a medication used in treating opioid use disorder.

The senior deputy medical examiner commented on the case, stating that the potent levels of ketamine found in Perry’s post-mortem blood specimens primarily led to life-threatening cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression. The chance of drowning was emphasized as a likely outcome of losing consciousness and submerging in the pool, with his underlying coronary artery disease exacerbating the drug’s effect on his heart.

