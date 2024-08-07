MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Declares Kamala Harris is Running a ‘Flawless Campaign’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace believes that Kamala Harris is running a “flawless” presidential campaign.

In a slobbering monologue shortly after Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Wallace argued that she had not made a “single mistake” since she was anointed as the Democratic Party’s nominee by Joe Biden last month.

She explained:

In 2008, working for the McCain campaign and watching the Obama campaign and there was something cellular about momentum and winning, and they have this cellular winningness going on. This is the vibe of winning. It is momentum pure and simple. Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t flawless. I don’t think she would say she’s flawless. She is running a flawless campaign. She has not made one single mistake. I think Democrats like to say, but she will. She might not. Republicans have nominated Trump three times. I mean, she is running a flawless campaign. This choice even eight hours ago wasn’t as obvious as it is now. They are unafraid, they are unapologetic in their policies and morals and the things that they fight for, but they’re totally approachable. You get the feeling that he has plenty of neighbors who wear MAGA hats and he picks up their paper and brings to it their front door and they’re friends. There has been a thirst and a hunger for that.

Wallace, who was once White House Communications Director under George W. Bush, has previously claimed that a Trump victory would mean that MSNBC is taken off air.

“Depending on what happens in November, this time next year, I might not be sitting here,” Wallace said back in April.

“While our democracy wouldn’t exactly fall apart immediately without it, the real threat looms larger: A candidate with outward disdain, not just for a free press but for all of our freedoms.”

Let’s all just be grateful the Republican Party of George W. Bush is well and truly dead.