Here is the Deciding Factor in Kamala Harris’s Decision to Reject Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Running Mate and Pick Radical Leftist Tim Walz Instead

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate to the delight of anti-semites and socialists across the country.

Walz is a radical leftist who presided over the George Floyd riots in 2020 and ignored cries from across the state. Instead, he stated that “a society that does not put equity and inclusion first will come to this result.”

Gov. Tim Walz’s reaction the BLM riots: “A society that does not put equity and inclusion first will come to this result” This is who Kamala picked as her VP. pic.twitter.com/AOKkByahVg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024

He even mocked Minnesota national guardsmen as a bunch of ’19-year-old cooks” when asked why he rejected Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s request to send them to the city.

Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz disrespected MN National Guard members during 2020 BLM riots, referred to them as “19 year old cooks”. pic.twitter.com/I1GSs042wI — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) (@CryptidPolitics) August 6, 2024

Walz also supports driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, sanctuary cities, “gender-affirming care” for children, and abortion-on-demand. He even stated, “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

It’s no wonder socialists/communists like Senator Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar were openly celebrating the pick.

Following the announcement, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich revealed the deciding factor in Harris’ decision to pick Comrade Walz: she was worried that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the reported runner-up, would overshadow her on the trail due to his own ambitions.

Two sources confirm on background the deciding factor in the VP’s choice was what Sen Fetterman said publicly: concerns Shapiro’s his own personal ambitions would cause him to upstage/override Harris. The video Shapiro produced by Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team solidified… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 6, 2024

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) previously warned the Harris campaign that Shapiro was excessively focused on his personal ambition. He explained to the Harris team that he and Shapiro had disputes while serving together on Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons because he felt Shapiro was being too harsh on criminals because he had his designs on higher office.

Heinrich also cited a video the mayor of Philadelphia produced mistakenly announcing Shapiro as the VP pick last Friday. Shapiro’s office claimed he did not know about the video, but the Harris camp was still concerned.

Still, Harris had other choices to pick from to help fool the public into believing she was a “moderate,” including picking Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. But she instead decided to use Shapiro’s ambition as a reason to drop the mask and embrace full-blown socialism finally.

Team Trump should be celebrating right now.