Propagandists are Terrified: Nicolle Wallace Hints at Uncertain Future at MSNBC if Trump Wins Presidency (VIDEO)

Panic in the media is real. The propagandists are terrified.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed deep concerns during a recent broadcast, suggesting that her position at the network—and the state of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner—could be in jeopardy if former President Donald Trump were to be re-elected.

This revelation comes as President Trump takes to Truth Social to lambaste Joe Biden over his “disastrous” performance at the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump, who skipped all Correspondents’ Dinners during his presidency, didn’t hold back in his critique: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”

Wallace appeared visibly shaken by the implications of a Trump return to the Oval Office. On her MSNBC show, Wallace voiced concerns that not only her role but also the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the broader institution of a free press could be under threat, which is an absolute exaggeration.

Freedom of the press has come under greater attack under the Biden regime, with increased levels of censorship and fact-checking compared to the Trump presidency.

“Depending on what happens in November, this time next year, I might not be sitting here,” Wallace said.

“There might not be a White House Correspondents Dinner or a free press. While our democracy wouldn’t exactly fall apart immediately without it, the real threat looms larger: A candidate with outward disdain, not just for a free press but for all of our freedoms. And for the rule of law itself.”

WATCH:

Following this comment, social media users weighed in:

Thanks for sharing!
