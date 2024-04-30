Propagandists are Terrified: Nicolle Wallace Hints at Uncertain Future at MSNBC if Trump Wins Presidency (VIDEO)

Panic in the media is real. The propagandists are terrified.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed deep concerns during a recent broadcast, suggesting that her position at the network—and the state of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner—could be in jeopardy if former President Donald Trump were to be re-elected.

This revelation comes as President Trump takes to Truth Social to lambaste Joe Biden over his “disastrous” performance at the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump, who skipped all Correspondents’ Dinners during his presidency, didn’t hold back in his critique: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”

Wallace appeared visibly shaken by the implications of a Trump return to the Oval Office. On her MSNBC show, Wallace voiced concerns that not only her role but also the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the broader institution of a free press could be under threat, which is an absolute exaggeration.

Freedom of the press has come under greater attack under the Biden regime, with increased levels of censorship and fact-checking compared to the Trump presidency.

“Depending on what happens in November, this time next year, I might not be sitting here,” Wallace said.

“There might not be a White House Correspondents Dinner or a free press. While our democracy wouldn’t exactly fall apart immediately without it, the real threat looms larger: A candidate with outward disdain, not just for a free press but for all of our freedoms. And for the rule of law itself.”

WATCH:

Nicole Wallace claiming that if Donald Trump wins, he will end the free press and take Nicole Wallace off the air:

“Depending on what happens in November, this time next year, I might not be sitting here. There might not be a White House Correspondents Dinner or a free press.… pic.twitter.com/oBizlY5CfA — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 30, 2024

Following this comment, social media users weighed in:

No more White House Correspondents Dinner is yet another reason to vote for Trump. — Ian Martiszus (@IanFelipeSays) April 30, 2024

Just checking, but wasn’t Trump President before? And they still had the dinner?? Ok. Just checking. — diehardcubfan (@diehardcubfan3) April 30, 2024

She thinks there is a ‘free press’ now? Lol. Corporate narrative shills. — Craig McClure (@Craig_S_McClure) April 30, 2024

When people like this go unchecked by the MSM propaganda pushers, that’s when tyranny happens. Thank God for alternative media. — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) April 30, 2024

Laughable, but it’s Nicole Wallace so, hysteria, fear, projection. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) April 30, 2024

At least they're starting to come to terms with it. Acceptance is the last stage of grief so I'm proud of these little propagandists for admitting it's over. MSM is, in fact, dead and it's just time to move on. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) April 30, 2024