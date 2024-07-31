FIREWORKS! Chicago Crowd Erupts After President Trump Unleashes on Rude Reporter to Her Face (VIDEO)

President Trump traveled to Chicago on Wednesday to deliver remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.

A rude reporter opened the question and answer session by accusing Trump of lying and attacking the black community.

President Trump sat quietly and patiently as ABC’s Rachel Scott spewed lies.

The crowd erupted as President Trump unleashed on Rachel Scott.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner,” Trump said as the crowd erupted. “You don’t even say, ‘Hello. How are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they are a fake news network. A terrible network.”

Trump continued, “I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country.”

Trump went on to tout his accomplishments: “I’ve done so much for the black population of this country, including employment, including opportunities….”

President Trump blasted the host again, “That was such a rude introduction. I don’t know why you would do something like that.”

