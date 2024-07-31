President Trump Turns the Tables When Hostile Reporter Tries to Bait Him with January 6 Question (VIDEO)

President Trump traveled to Chicago on Wednesday to deliver remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.

A rude reporter opened the question and answer session by accusing Trump of lying and attacking the black community.

President Trump sat quietly and patiently as ABC’s Rachel Scott spewed lies.

The crowd erupted as President Trump unleashed on Rachel Scott.

Rachel Scott also tried to bait Trump with January 6 questions.

President Trump turned the tables and brought up pro-Hamas rioters from last week, the Minneapolis rioters and the Portland rioters.

The host also asked Trump if he would pardon J6 political prisoners.

“Oh, absolutely I would pardon them,” Trump said.

WATCH: