Model and Former Dem Embarrasses Woke Mark Cuban with One Simple Question About Kamala Harris

Model and former Dem Adrianne Curry took a swing and woke cheerleader Mark Cuban after Cuban went on a praise-a-thon for Kamala Harris.

Curry won the first season of America’s Next Top Model in 2003 and, though once a Democrat, has increasingly become critical of the party’s tactics and positions.

On Friday, Cuban posted a love note praising Kamala for “steering the Democrat Patry in a better place.”

Cuban’s praise comes despite the fact that Harris has been hiding from the press, only providing a vague sense of her platform, flip-flopping on some major issues, and even stealing ideas directly from President Trump, including building a wall at the border, removing taxes on tips, and a child tax credit, just to name a few.

Cuban praised Harris in a social media post on X, arguing that she is steering the Democrat Party in a better direction.

“Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies,” Cuban said. “Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her.”

“She literally is redefining the party,” he added.

Curry asked the question on the minds of millions, “WHAT POLICIES??????? the only ones she has stated were TRUMPS.”

Curry did not back down when some X users pushed back, saying, “I was a lifelong Democrat. Why would I reward the party who betrayed me, betrayed women, and constantly betray their voter base by doing selections instead of elections?”

“Bernie AND rfk jrJr. re ROBBED by a corrupt and bloated machine. F THEM.”

Curry also explained her own #WalkAway moment in detail.

I WAS a lifelong Democrat. I’ll never forget the moment I saw Obama start to buddy up with globalist war monger Bush…or when the media started to glowingly talk about Bush. I’ll never forget when they started pushing extremist views about gender, identity, and kids… and then GASLIGHT people about it. I’ll never forget their campaign to convince Americans that being morbidly obese is healthy. To trust the paid off experts. I’ll never forget seeing them choose Biden, an unpopular man with dementia. I’ll never forget Biden choosing the least popular candidate to be V.P. because of her skin color and vagina. I’ll never forget that they robbed Bernie twice and later RFK Jr. Of that sweet democracy they claim to be for To INSTALL Hilary & Kamala. I’ll never forget all the Trump media hoaxes I debunked in 2020 by watching the full unedited videos. I’ll never forget how I was treated when I pointed these things out to my own friends. I was surrounded by dogmatic cultists who toss you from “the left” the moment you hold your own side accountable for their wrong doings. I watched people get shadowbanned, something Zuckerberg just admitted to doing. I watch my old side advocate ANTI-FREE SPEECH. I watched them gleefully admit to a shadow campaign to sway an election. I watched the CIA break laws and sign a letter directly interfering with our elections while dems cheered. I watched the media hide information to help sway elections in their favor. Just because it benefited MY old SIDE didn’t make it right. I left. So, F&ck off. Seriously. The people have been robbed completely of their voices to thunderous applause. #walkaway