FLIP-FLOP: Kamala Harris Now Supports Spending Hundreds of Millions of Dollars on Building Trump Border Wall

Kamala Harris hasn’t done a press interview since she forced Joe Biden off the ballot 37 days ago and she has no policies on her campaign website with just two months to go until Election Day.

Harris has stolen a few of Trump’s ideas so far because she knows the public won’t support her far-left radical plans.

After stealing Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ and ‘child tax credit’ ideas, Kamala Harris now supports spending hundreds of millions of dollars on building Trump’s border wall.

Axios reported:

In her speech to the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris said she would sign the recent bipartisan border security bill — which Trump had ordered his allies to kill, fearing it would help Democrats in the November elections.

That bill, negotiated by senators such as James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), requires hundreds of millions of dollars of unspent funds to be used to continue building a wall on the border.

“It requires the Trump border wall,” Lankford told Axios. “It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here’s where it will be built. Here’s how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction.”

Harris’ campaign says the border deal is a whole lot more than continuation of wall funding — and a tiny fraction of what Trump has proposed.

Lankford’s office estimated the legislation would spend $650 million on a wall, down from the $18 billion Trump requested in 2018.

Harris flip-flops on building the border wall https://t.co/B9GccEX2P3 — Axios (@axios) August 27, 2024

Recall that Kamala Harris repeatedly attacked President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

In 2019, Kamala Harris called Trump’s border wall a “vanity project.”

WATCH:

In 2019, Kamala Harris claimed President Trump "has created a fiction about a crisis at the border" and called the border wall a "vanity project." She has NEVER walked these statements back — not once. This is who she is. pic.twitter.com/XVD0YtSLyU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2024

Harris, in a separate speech in 2019 called Trump’s border wall a ‘medieval vanity project.’

WATCH:

Here's Kamala Harris in 2019 calling President Trump's border wall a "medieval vanity project." This is the same person who supports sanctuary cities, abolishing ICE, decriminalizing illegal immigration, free health care/college for illegals, and more. pic.twitter.com/VO4lYwKSeo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2024

“I’m not gonna vote for a border wall under any circumstances,” Harris previously said.

WATCH: