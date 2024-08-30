Report: US State Department Funded the Censorship Ecosystem in Brazil to Subvert Bolsonaro Administration – As the Biden Regime Sent CIA, Defense Department, US Military Officials to Brazil to Interfere with Election

In January 2023, as The Gateway Pundit reported at the time, the Biden regime began deporting Brazilian opposition leaders back to Brazil following the surprise election victory by socialist criminal Lula da Silva.

In July 2024, Brazil’s Federal Police indicted popular former President Jair Bolsonaro for ‘money laundering and criminal association.’ The charges were reportedly related to ‘undeclared diamonds’ received from Saudi Arabia during his time in office.

This was nothing new. The Lula regime has been targeting and persecuting Bolsonaro and his supporters since they took office in 2023. Lula, the communist, was taking lessons from the Biden regime and their brazen and nonstop political persecution of President Donald Trump, parents, devout Catholics, pro-Life activists, and Trump supporters since taking office in 2021.

So it should come as no surprise that the Biden regime has been openly supporting Lula da Silva, the socialist tyrant in Brazil, prior to the presidential elections. And now we know that the US State Department was funding the censorship ecosystem in Brazil with tens of millions of dollars.

Foreign Policy reported prior to the 2022 presidential elections on how Joe Biden and the CIA were working to ensure a Lula win in Brazil.

“How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections,” read the headline.

According to reports, top Biden officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all participated in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalating diplomatic meetings.

Joe Biden’s CIA director, William Burns, and National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, both traveled to Brazil to meet with senior Brazilian officials and warn them that Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on his country’s electoral process. It was the opening gambit in a quiet campaign by Washington to replace Bolsonaro, the popular people's candidate, with the socialist tool Lula da Silva.

On Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws. Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

On Saturday evening Mike Benz, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online released a video explaining who he believes is behind this arrest – The US State Department.

Earlier this week, Mike Benz was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. During their conversation, Benz discussed how the State Department spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to build the censorship ecosystem in Brazil.

The Biden regime and our Deep State superiors spent millions to replace the pro-freedom Bolsonaro administration with the communist Lula de-Silva.

Mike Benz: The problem is our Congress is not sticking up for us, as this is happening all over the world. Just this year, the drama around Brazil has been a huge issue for Elon Musk and X. The House held a hearing on it, and then the House Foreign Affairs Committee titled the hearing was Brazil, a Crisis of democracy, rule of law and governance, question mark. But they did not interrogate the US State Department's role in censorship in Brazil. It was actually the US State Department who capacity built spending tens of millions of dollars, the entire censorship ecosystem in Brazil. They spent tens of millions of dollars paying, Brazilian journalists, Brazilian sensors, Brazilian fact checkers, even members of the legal scholarship associated with Brazil's censorship court, and effectively pressured through that NGO soft power sworm, Brazil, to set up the entire censorship architecture it now has. They set that up. Tucker Carlson: Why would the US government, which represents the US Constitution and democracy, be trying to end... You can't have democracy with censorship, by definition. So why would we be trying to end democracy in country after country? What is the point of that? Mike Benz: Well, this is one of the great ironies of American statecraft in the post-2016 era. Free speech has been an instrument of statecraft for US diplomacy, military and intelligence purposes since the 1940s. Free speech around the world has been something we've championed, in part because we believe it, but in large part, I should note, because this is how you can capacity build resistance movements or political movements or paramilitary movements in countries that the US State Department seeks to attain political control over. If there's no free speech, then there's no political movement that you can capacity build to regime change the government or to maintain elements of control over the existing government. This is why the State Department capacity built all these NGOs, the USA does it as well, like Freedom House and the whole wing of, for example, the 26 NGOs who condemned Russia for attempting to ban Telegram in 2018. Why would 26 US government-funded NGOs all say that Russia was attacking free speech in Russia by threatening to block Telegram. What was because the US State Department was using Telegram through the power of its encrypted chat and all the functionality and the fact that so much of Russia was using it to foment protests and riots within Russia, just as they did in Belarus, just as they did in Iran, just as they did in Hong Kong, just as they attempted to do in China. So Telegram is this very, very powerful vehicle for the US State Department to be able to mobilise protests, to be able to galvanise political support against authoritarian countries. This is why the US government loved Telegram so much from 2014 to 2020, because it was this powerful way to evade state control over media or state surveillance over private chats because of the private functions, anonymous forwarding, all these unique features of Telegram allow it to have US-funded political groups or political dissidents get tens of thousands of people to their cause with relative impunity. It's effectively unstoppable by a regime like Lukashenko in the summer of 2020, when the US government was effectively orchestrating a colour revolution in Belarus. Let me just take a sip for a second. Telegram was the main channel for that. The National Endowment for Democracy was actually paying the main administrators of the Telegram channels who were orchestrating those riots, those protests. Tucker Carlson: Not employees of Telegram... so people were using it or organising others to use it. Mike Benz: All I care about is freedom of speech on the internet. What people have to understand, and this is the point I've been screaming into the wind for eight years now, is that internet censorship is not some domestic event done by domestic actors, intermediated by a domestic government and domestic tech platform policies. Internet censorship came to the United States and has been exported around the world because free speech is a casualty of a proxy war of the blob against populism. What I mean by the blob is our foreign policy establishment, which is primarily concentrated within the US State Department, the US intelligence services like the CIA, the Pentagon, USAID, and the soft power sworn army that we have through our NGOs and State Department, CIA, USAID-funded civil society institutions. What happened was is we've had this long-range plan to seize Eurasia. Russia has $75 trillion worth of natural resources in it. The United States only has $45 trillion. Just to put in perspective how bountiful the region that we're so preoccupied with is. If you recall, no less than Lindsay Graham, frustrated at the lack of Republican political support for Ukraine aid, finally implored, took the mask off a few months ago and said, "Listen, even if you don't believe in democracy, Ukraine has got $14 trillion worth of natural resources."

The Biden regime has sullied the reputation of America too many times. Enough is enough.

Congress should immediately begin investigating the Biden regime for their nefarious foreign policy operations to replace pro-Americans populist leaders with communist tyrants. And Biden and Kamala need to explain to the American people why this was necessary.

