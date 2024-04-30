Joe Biden’s DOJ Accused of Brutal Treatment of Jailed Pro-Life Grandmother: Prolonged Solitary, Paraded in Court in Shackles (Video)

Joe Biden’s DOJ/FBI is hunting down pro-life, conservative grandmas while ignoring Antifa and BLM militants and the radical Hamas supporters shutting down and terrorizing college campuses.

Under Biden, the DOJ weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law that prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act.

According to The Epoch Times, The FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.

In 2020, a group of pro-life activists entered an abortion clinic in Washington DC and ‘blocked’ women from seeking abortions.

The DOJ said the group entered the facility and blocked access using their bodies, furniture, chains, and ropes and live-streamed their activity on social media, which, according to the DOJ, is a felony conspiracy.

In September 2023, Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh were found guilty of conspiring to blockade access to the clinic.

Idoni, a mother of 15, including 10 boys she and her husband adopted from Ukraine, is facing a sentence of up to 50 years in federal prison and over $1 million in fines for her participation in pro-life protests in Washington, D.C., Michigan, and Tennessee.

Sentencing for Idoni and the other pro-lifers in the Washington D.C. case will take place in mid-May.

Idoni was also convicted for praying and singing hymns in the hallway of a clinic in Tennessee, and she currently awaits trial for two additional FACE violations in Michigan.

Idoni recently spoke with LifeSiteNews and shared the abuses she alleges she has faced while incarcerated.

Heather Idoni, a defendant in the Washington, D.C., FACE (Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances) Act trials, told LifeSiteNews that she has been subjected to 22 days of solitary confinement. In an exclusive interview, she said that she received this punishment for sharing food with fellow prisoners. Idoni alleged that she was allowed to walk outside her cell only for two hours in the middle of the night each day and that the lights of her cell were continually kept on. Idoni has been in prison since she was convicted last autumn.

Cal Zastro, a fellow pro-life advocate who has also been convicted of violating the FACE Act, told LifeSiteNews that “when Idoni was brought into the courtroom for a trial in Nashville, the U.S. marshal had the middle-aged woman shackled at the wrists, waist, and feet as if she were a dangerous criminal.”

Zastro said that, upon entering the courtroom, the shocked judge ordered the shackles removed. Initially the marshal agreed to remove the shackles from only one wrist to allow Idoni freedom to write, a concession necessary for her to take notes, as she was then representing herself in court. Only at the insistence of the indignant judge were the shackles of both wrists finally removed, although the marshal left the bars around her waist and feet.

Watch: