Michigan Legislators Condemn Nessel, Benson, in Wake of Project Veritas Voter Fraud Exposé Showing Systemic Absentee Fraud by Dems in Hamtramck

Smit and Rep. Jay DeBoyer are both former Clerks and have taken a strong stand for election integrity, but have been careful not to endorse every accusation of voter fraud in the 2020 election. “It’s easy to say there’s fraud when you lose, everyone understands that, but when the Attorney General, Dana Nessel, and the Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, stonewall when asked for documentation or fail to do an actual investigation into legitimate voter fraud, of course it will be hard to find the overwhelming proof that fraud exists because of their behavior,” said Rep. DeBoyer.

“But not only do we have dozens or perhaps hundreds, of witnesses who said they saw irregularities and illegal conduct in the 2020 election, not only do we have a four-plus year investigation into massive voter registration fraud in Muskegon, but now we actually have elected Democrats admitting to systemic absentee fraud in Hamtramck. If you believe this strategy of Absentee Ballot fraud was just developed out of thin air in Hamtramck you are kidding yourself. This is exactly how the cheaters cheat, we’ve been saying it for four years but somehow we are the conspiracy theorists. I’m so tired of Democrats lying and gaslighting that 2020’s election results were safe and secure. Every voter needs to see these Project Veritas videos, and every Republican needs to be screaming about what they reveal: systemic voter fraud.”