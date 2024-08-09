Michigan Legislators Condemn Nessel, Benson, in Wake of Project Veritas Voter Fraud Exposé Showing Systemic Absentee Fraud by Dems in Hamtramck

by

Rep. Rachelle Smit is a Republican Vice Chair of the Elections Committee in the Michigan House. She has witnessed a large number of Democrat-led election law changes in the last two years, her first term in office, and she has become increasingly skeptical of their purpose and intentions, especially after yesterday’s release by Project Veritas showcasing systemic voter fraud using absentee ballots in Hamtramck, Michigan, a town right next to Detroit.

In the video, pro-LGBT Democrats can be heard complaining and explaining how Muslim Democrats took power and pushed them out using illegal tactics, ‘midnight meetings’ where ballots were sold, and systemic abuse of absentee ballots.

https://x.com/Project_Veritas/status/1820450068521996584

“Democrats are criminalizing the ability to fight voter fraud, they’re making it illegal to notice voter fraud, and they’re doing things to ensure that they can keep stealing elections. We have a major constitutional crisis on our hands,” said Rep. Smit to the Gateway Pundit. “No one should have confidence in their election results when Democrats make it illegal to challenge fraud. After this week, we now know there is rampant absentee ballot fraud going on in Hamtramck, and Dana Nessel knew about it.”

“How many other voter fraud investigations are going on right now with Nessel and the public and the legislature aren’t being told?” added Rep. Smit.

“She’s the state’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer and it’s become clear that she’s part of the cover-up and whitewash of 2020 voter fraud evidence,” Smit continued. 

The Michigan legislature was under Republican control until 2023. The Michigan House is composed of 110 Members, currently 56 Democrats and 54 Republicans. 
Photo of author
Assistant Editor

You can email Assistant Editor here, and read more of Assistant Editor's articles here.

 