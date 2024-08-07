Michael Rapaport Trolls Josh Shapiro: “Josh Shapiro UnJewed Himself Publicly and Still Didn’t Get Picked… When Un-Jewing Goes Wrong”

Actor and comic Michael Rapaport, who recently admitted he was wrong about President Trump, has taken aim at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. In a video posted on X, Rapaport mocked Shapiro with a caption that read, “Josh Shapiro UNJEWED himself publicly and still didn’t get picked. When UnJewing goes Wrong.”

This follows a report from The Times of Israel revealing Shapiro’s efforts to distance himself from a controversial op-ed he wrote in college. In the op-ed, Shapiro identified himself as a former volunteer in the IDF and argued that Palestinians are too “battle-minded” to pursue peace with Israel.

The news outlet reported:

In the 1993 newspaper op-ed, which dismissed the recently signed Oslo Accords, Shapiro wrote, “Despite my skepticism as a Jew and a past volunteer in the Israeli army, I strongly hope and pray that this ‘peace plan’ will be successful.” While Shapiro’s Jewish roots are well established — including his enrollment at the Akiba Hebrew Academy in Philadelphia — the op-ed from his time at the University of Rochester appeared to be the first revelation of such direct ties to the IDF. “Palestinians will not coexist peacefully,” Shapiro also wrote in the op-ed titled “Peace Not Possible.” “They do not have the capabilities to establish their own homeland and make it successful even with the aid of Israel and the United States. They are too battle-minded to be able to establish a peaceful homeland of their own,” added the then-20-year-old student. The article resurfaced days before Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is slated to announce her running mate. Shapiro has faced an aggressive campaign from far-left and anti-Israel activists, who have branded him “Genocide Josh” and warned Harris against picking him. Those critics have also faced charges of antisemitism, as Shapiro’s more recent views are no less critical of Israel than others on the shortlist who are not Jewish.

Shapiro’s spokesperson attempted to clarify his past by stating that he had never engaged in military activities during his volunteer work in Israel, which included time spent on an Israeli army base.

“While he was in high school, Josh Shapiro was required to do a service project, which he and several classmates completed through a program that took them to a kibbutz in Israel where he worked on a farm and at a fishery,” Shapiro’s spokesperson Manuel Bonder told The Times of Israel.

“The program also included volunteering on service projects on an Israeli army base. At no time was he engaged in any military activities,” he added.

In an apparent effort to salvage his political career, Shapiro distanced himself from his earlier pro-Israel sentiments, claiming “he was 20.”

Here’s a video of Shapiro being confronted about his skepticism about a two-state solution.

Asked Gov. Shapiro about the Philly Inquirer/@anna_orso report on a 1993 college op-ed where he expressed skepticisim about a two-state solution “Something I wrote about when I was 20? … I was 20” “I have said for years, long before Oct. 7, that I favor a two state solution” pic.twitter.com/CXZAlrUEkW — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) August 2, 2024

Yet, this pivot seemed insufficient to quell the backlash from the far-left. Kamala Harris ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Senator Tom Cotton weighed in on the situation, stating, “Let’s be honest. Kamala is the most anti-Israel member of Biden’s team, always siding with Hamas and Iran’s interests.” Cotton further asserted that while Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz may share similar views on Israel, Harris ultimately chose Walz to cater to her pro-Hamas supporters who oppose Shapiro simply because he is Jewish.

Let’s be honest. Kamala is the most anti-Israel member of Biden’s team, always siding with Hamas and Iran’s interests. Shapiro and Walz’s views on Israel aren’t that different. But Harris catered to her pro-Hamas, antisemitic base who opposed Shapiro because he’s Jewish. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 6, 2024

Rapaport seized the moment to mock Shapiro, using him as an example of a Jew who tried to appease anti-Jewish prejudice by criticizing Israel — only to be rejected anyway, according to Breitbart.

“You’re a f—king Jew. You might not support Israel. You might not agree with Israel. But remember, if you were in Israel on the October 7th, you’d be treated as a Jew. You b—tch ass as a Jew. You will always be treated by radical terrorists as a Jew. Your ancestors are embarrassed by you, b—ch ass, weak ass, self-hating motherf—kers.”

WATCH:

Yo Josh Shapiro UNJEWED himself publicly & still didn’t get picked. When UnJewing goes Wrong.#JoshShapiro pic.twitter.com/n9MWIEx1jR — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 6, 2024