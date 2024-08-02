Actor Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Wrong About Trump: ‘I Was First in Line Talking S**t About Trump’ (VIDEO)

Actor and comic Michael Rapaport has been trash talking Trump for years but he has done an almost complete 180 on the former president.

This change has been in the making for months. Back in April, Rapaport began to signal he was dropping Biden and considering Trump.

He made a recent appearance on the Sage Steele podcast and admitted that he was wrong about Trump, especially with regard to economic issues and Israel. Rapaport is Jewish and a strong supporter of Israel.

He has been an outspoken critic of the far left anti-Israel protests happening in cities and on college campuses.

Breitbart News reports:

Michael Rapaport Admits: ‘I Was Wrong’ About Trump Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport admitted Wednesday that he had been wrong about President Donald Trump. Rapaport, who has been outspoken in his defense of Israel since October 7, spoke to Sage Steele on her podcast. For years, Rapaport had been notorious for his attacks on Trump, whom he referred to as “pig dick.” Now, however, on the two issues he cares most about — the economy, and Israel — Rapaport said he was wrong about Trump. “I was wrong. ‘Cause. I talked shit about Jared [Kushner] … I was first in line talking shit about Trump. All day, every day,” Rapaport said, adding that he still didn’t like Trump’s “month” or some of his behavior. But he admitted that Trump had been fully supportive of Israel, and had drained Iran’s ability to finance terror.

See the video below:

Holy shit Michael Rapaport admits he was wrong about Trump Proof that the Great Awakening can reach even the most Trump-deranged liberals. pic.twitter.com/byLW5cp7ap — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) July 31, 2024

If Michael Rapaport can change his mind about Trump, there is hope for almost any hardcore leftist. There are probably lots of people out there who feel the same way but are afraid to come right out and say it.