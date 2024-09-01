Lula’s Leftist Party, PT Brasil, Continues to Post on X Despite Ban of Ordinary Citizens Using the Platform in the Country

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

The hypocrisy of these leftists never ceases to amaze… but wow, Lula’s government may have just taken the cake.

In one of the most brazen examples of “rules for thee, but not for me,” Brazilian President Lula’s ‘Workers Party’ continues to post repeatedly on X, despite yesterday’s implementation of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ nationwide ban against the social media platform.

Hundreds of millions of citizens are now blocked from accessing their accounts after Lula’s feud with Elon Musk reached a tipping point on Friday when the socialist tyrant implemented the ban. Supposedly, the only way around this firewall is by using a VPN, however, if anyone is caught accessing the platform, they face heavy fines.

The ruling specifically mentioned Proton VPN, Express VPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, TOTALVPN, Atlas VPN, and Bitdefender VPN. De Moraes imposed fines of up to $8,874 a day for any user found using VPNs in Brazil.

Repeat offenders would likely face even worse repercussions. As has been demonstrated thoroughly, Brazil’s current government has proven it will go that extra mile to silence dissent.

This, however, is of no concern to the tyrants within the Lula regime. Since going into effect, ‘PT Brasil‘, the X account representing the ruling socialist party, has not skipped a beat in delivering its regularly scheduled lineup of propaganda.

Brazil President Lula’s political party is still posting on despite suspension orders. • Is the ban only for the public and not politicians? • Are they using a VPN to post? • Are they being fined as per the orders? Dictator Alexandre de Moraes has taken Brazil hostage. pic.twitter.com/Xq7e72Zgqy — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 31, 2024

The account has repeatedly posted on its page since the ban, highlighting the blatant hypocrisy of world leaders who place themselves above the laws they create. Not only is this currently playing out in France with Telegram, but it should be remembered that the Biden regime activated its assets in the CIA, Military, State Department, and DoD to ensure a ‘safe and secure’ victory for Lula over Bolesnario.

If the current administration supports this tinpot tyranny and its Orwellian censorship then what does that say about the state of our nation and the future it bears as we head into the most consequential election of our lifetimes?