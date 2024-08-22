LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Visits the Open US Southern Border in Arizona Where Comrade Kamala Opened the Floodgates to Millions of Illegal Aliens – 2:30 PM ET

President Donald Trump will visit the open US border with Mexico today during a stop in Arizona.

Trump will visit the Mexican border with Cochise County, Arizona, and inspect the damage Comrade Kamala has wrought on this country.

Border Czar Kamala Harris presided over the greatest mass migration in world history.

In October it was estimated that more than 10 million people had reportedly illegally entered the United States since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. This is the greatest number in history and of any administration.

The new illegal alien migrants total more than the individual populations of 41 states.

Recently, new numbers from the the US Customs and Border Patrol found that Border Czarina Kamala Harris quietly smuggled nearly one million illegal aliens into the country in the past 4 years using the Fast-Pass entry phone app.

As reported earlier – Joe Biden flew nearly 90% of the fast-pass applicants to Florida or Texas.

Trump’s Thursday visit to the border will be aired live on Newsmax, RSBN, RAV, and Trump’s Rumble Channel.