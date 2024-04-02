Wicked Joe Biden Flew 90% of Illegals in Secret Flight Program to Florida and Texas (VIDEO)

Wicked Joe Biden flew most of the illegal aliens in his secret migrant flight program to Florida and Texas – to punish the red states with a crushing amount of new illegal aliens.
Biden sent 90% of the illegals in the secret flight program to Florida and Texas.
At least 326,000 illegals in the program were flown into Florida.
At least 21,964 illegals were flown into Houston, Texas.
Biden is importing a crushing amount of illegal aliens into the red states to crash their social welfare system.
Republican lawmakers are once again too weak to do anything about this purposeful destruction of America.
Via Midnight Rider.
The Washington Examiner reported:
The Biden administration’s program of secretly flying illegal immigrants directly from Latin America to U.S. cities dumps over 90% in hubs of two Southern states governed by the president’s harshest border critics, according to government data.
Some 347,959 migrants allowed into the secretive system fly directly to airports in Florida and Texas, with Florida receiving the vast majority at 325,995, according to an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers by the Center for Immigration Studies.
It is unclear how many of the immigrants fly on to other U.S. cities, though the government has said there are over 40 final destinations.
“This early evidence suggests that a great many of these inadmissible alien passengers, probably a majority, initially land at international airports in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” said CIS, which reported that the program has let in 386,000 people since October 2022. “In fact, Florida turns out to be the top landing and U.S. customs processing zone for this direct-flights parole-and-release program, tallying at nearly 326,000 of the initial arrivals from inception through February.”