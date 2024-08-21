Like Communist Brazilian Justices – EU Totalitarians Threaten to Shut Down X If Elon Musk Will Not Censor Un-Approved Speech

Last week X corporation closed its official operations in Brazil after communist Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened to jail X’s legal representative in the country.

Twitter X announced on Saturday that the social media giant will shut down operations in Brazil after the communist Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes threatened to jail X’s legal representative and staff in the country.

Here is the announcement posted on X Global Affairs account.

Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions. Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard, the Brazilian public not being informed about these orders and our Brazilian staff having no responsibility or control over whether content is blocked on our platform, Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process. As a result, to protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately. The X service remains available to the people of Brazil.

We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes. His actions are incompatible with democratic government. The people of Brazil have a choice to make – democracy, or Alexandre de Moraes.

—

Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions. Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard,… pic.twitter.com/Pm2ovyydhE — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 17, 2024

This is not a surprise, as Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has targeted Elon Musk and X for years now.

But the communists in Brazil are not alone.

Last week EU official Theirry Breton sent a letter to Elon Musk demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump’s speech during their interview.

The globalist tyrants at the EU officially crossed the line and interfered in the US election – stifling the free speech of the leading US candidate!

Elon responded with appropriate disgust.

And now the European Union is threatening to shut down X on the continent if Elon Musk will not censor un-approved speech on his X platform.

The EU has officially become no better than the communist tyrants in Brazil.

The Vermilion reported: