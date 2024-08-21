Like Communist Brazilian Justices – EU Totalitarians Threaten to Shut Down X If Elon Musk Will Not Censor Un-Approved Speech

Last week X corporation closed its official operations in Brazil after communist Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened to jail X’s legal representative in the country.
Twitter X announced on Saturday that the social media giant will shut down operations in Brazil after the communist Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes threatened to jail X’s legal representative and staff in the country.
Here is the announcement posted on X Global Affairs account.
Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions.
Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard, the Brazilian public not being informed about these orders and our Brazilian staff having no responsibility or control over whether content is blocked on our platform, Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process.
As a result, to protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately.
The X service remains available to the people of Brazil.
We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes.
His actions are incompatible with democratic government. The people of Brazil have a choice to make – democracy, or Alexandre de Moraes.
This is not a surprise, as Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has targeted Elon Musk and X for years now.
But the communists in Brazil are not alone.
Last week EU official Theirry Breton sent a letter to Elon Musk demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump’s speech during their interview.
The globalist tyrants at the EU officially crossed the line and interfered in the US election – stifling the free speech of the leading US candidate!
Elon responded with appropriate disgust.
And now the European Union is threatening to shut down X on the continent if Elon Musk will not censor un-approved speech on his X platform.
The EU has officially become no better than the communist tyrants in Brazil.
The Vermilion reported:
Elon Musk has officially become the new enemy of theEuropean Union. The reason? To guarantee freedom of speech, a value that is evidently sometimes inappropriate. As we all know, before the interview with Donald Trump broadcast on “his” X, the South African entrepreneur had been warned by the European Commission: the letter signed by Thierry claimed to enforce the obligations of the Digital Services Act (DSA) on a US election campaign event. An unprecedented attempt, for some a real interference by Brussels in the star-spangled elections. But that’s not all, because now the EU has moved on to direct threats: the closing of X is more than a hypothesis.
Breton’s attempted censorship of Musk was obviously defended by Sandro GoziMEP elected in France with Emmanuel Macron’s party, secretary of the European Democratic Party who in Strasbourg is a member of the presidency of the liberals of Renew. Interviewed by Repubblica, Renzi’s loyalist did not mince his words: if Musk does not comply with the European rules on digital services, the EU Commission will ask continental operators to block X or, in the most extreme case, will impose completely dismantle the platform in the territory of the Union. Blackmail in broad daylight.
According to Gozi, Musk must take note of European laws, starting with the DSA in relation to X, which has a third of its subscribers in Europe. The Italian beloved in France has defended Breton’s intimidation tooth and nail, recalling that Renew had already asked for a muscular reaction to Mister X’s violent posts with respect to what happened in the United Kingdom. And Gozi rejects the accusations of censorshipstressing that the freedom of expression has nothing to do with it. Obviously it is a joke – we hope – considering that European bureaucrats would hardly have spent letters with Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump. Far from fake news: the problem is Musk’s guest. An alternative exists, let’s be clear: that Breton is a seer, because only by knowing the future could he have spoken of hoaxes.