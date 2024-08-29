Kamala’s Border Failure Strikes Again! — New Terrifying Video Shows ARMED Venezuelan Migrant Gangsters Taking Over Another Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado

The ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border, exacerbated by border czar Kamala Harris’s failed leadership, has reached alarming new heights.
A shocking video released by Fox 31 Denver reveals the frightening reality of the situation: armed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have taken over yet another apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, terrorizing the local community.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Fitzsimon’s apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado was forced to close its doors, displacing hundreds of families who have called the building home.
The takeover is the direct result of the Biden-Harris regime’s dangerous open borders policies, which have allowed criminals to pour into the country unchecked.
City officials initially claimed that the closure was due to code violations, but residents and local leaders aren’t buying it.
Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky is sounding the alarm, pointing to the gang’s violent activities as the real reason behind the closure.
“We are not buying this,” Jurinsky said. “Yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”
Read more:
Hundreds of Families Forced to Vacate From Colorado Apartment Complex After Kamala Harris’s Venezuelan Migrant Gang Members Take Over Building
A newly released video from Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas has captured alarming footage of an armed group at another Aurora apartment complex.
Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky has been outspoken about the situation, declaring that gangs have taken over the complex.
"And I repeat... A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!" Jurinsky wrote on X.
WATCH:
NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6
— Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024
The Aurora Police Department released the following statement:
The city and Aurora Police Department, as previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting migrant communities. We are grateful that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a valuable federal partner, has acknowledged its ongoing work into TdA across the metro and appreciate the additional resources it provides to combat this issue.
We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora. APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.
Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated. We urge all community members, including members of our migrant communities, to please report crimes committed against them to their local law enforcement agencies and not remain silent victims. Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).
As always, information could change as the investigations continue at the local, state and federal levels.