Kamala Steals Trump’s “No Tax on Tips Plan” at Vegas Rally – After She and Joe Signed into Law Stringent IRS Audits on Tip Income

As Mike LaChance posted last night – During her rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Kamala plugged the idea of no taxes on tips for people who work in the service industry. Her supporters cheered for the idea, many of them probably not even realizing that they were cheering for an idea that came from Donald Trump.

This is especially ironic because Kamala Harris’s campaign has been extremely short on policy proposals. Now, she finally puts one forth, and it’s a Trump proposal.

Watch:

Does Kamala Harris think no one noticed this?

But there’s more — As FOX Business Network host Elizabeth MacDonald reported, Joe and Kamala signed into law new rules that force IRS audits on tip income!

Kamala Harris pushes Trump’s no tax on tips plan at rally – despite Biden regime signing into law policies to crack down on waiter’s tips.

Her only good idea she stole from Trump – and is something she prevented from happening as vice president!

Elizabeth MacDonald: Kamala Harris’s first big policy idea is to steal Trump’s “no taxes on tips,” when she backed Democrats’ $80b for more IRS audits including on tip income. The Biden-Harris Admin also launched a novel new IRS crackdown on tips, getting the IRS inside the door at bars & restaurants to directly monitor tips at the cash register, “at point-of-sale.” She also backed the $1.7T spending legislation expecting taxpayers to report their $600 phone app transactions to the IRS without she and the Senate reading the bill (later dropped as untenable).

Here is Elizabeth’s tweet.


We are sooo screwed if they steal another election!

