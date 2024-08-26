Kamala Harris Slayer Tulsi Gabbard Endorses President Trump Just Days After RFK Jr. Decided to Do So (VIDEO)

President Trump visited Detroit, Michigan on Monday to speak at the 146th General Conference and Exhibition of the National Guard Association and he had a surprise in store for the audience.

Early into the event, former Hawaii Democrat Representative and Kamala Harris slayer Tulsi Gabbard took the podium and endorsed Trump for President, just days after another prominent Democrat, RFK Jr., gave a brilliant speech while backing the 45th president.

In her speech explaining why she decided to endorse Trump, Gabbard explained one reason she decided to do so is that America is closer to nuclear war than ever before in history, and she believes only Trump can bring about world peace.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former Democrat Rep. @TulsiGabbard just endorsed President Trump, citing the fact that he will keep America out of endless wars: "I am committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House." pic.twitter.com/TtKEp55ptV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

GABBARD: We are closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before. This is one of the reasons I am committed to doing all that I can to send Trump back to the White House where he can once again serve us as our Commander-in-Chief. Because I am confident his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war. We cannot be prosperous unless we are at peace and we cannot be free as long as we have a government that is retaliating against its people.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Gabbard is helping Trump prepare for his debate showdown with Kamala Harris on September 10. She brings some critical qualities as a debate advisor to Trump. For example, she has policy experience as a former member of Congress and is a female when Trump is facing his second woman as his general election challenger.

Fair or unfair, a man going after a woman during a debate is looked at differently by the public than when another male is involved.

Most importantly, Gabbard has faced Harris in a debate and effectively ended her campaign. During a July 2019 Democratic Presidential debate on CNN, she destroyed Harris’s garbage record as California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney.

WATCH: