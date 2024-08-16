PHONY KAMALA’S WORST NIGHTMARE: President Trump Calls in Harris Slayer Tulsi Gabbard to Prepare Him for Debate Showdown

President Trump is going for the jugular in his race against Kamala Harris, calling in the person who played a crucial role in ruining her 2020 campaign.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump has brought in former Hawaii Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as he begins preparation for his debate showdown with Harris next month in Philadelphia.

As the Times notes, Gabbard will provide valuable brings some critical qualities as a debate advisor to Trump. For example, she has policy experience as a former member of Congress and is a female when Trump is facing his second woman as his general election challenger. Fair or unfair, a man going after a woman during a debate is looked at differently by the public than when another male is involved.

Most importantly, Gabbard has faced Harris in a debate and proved incredibly successful. During a July 2019 Democratic Presidential debate on CNN, she destroyed Harris’s garbage record as California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney.

Gabbard expertly pointed out how Harris’s efforts to portray herself as a “reform prosecutor” during the campaign were a total fraud. As a prosecutor, Harris punished over 1,000 people for merely smoking marijuana, kept people in prison beyond their sentences for cheap labor purposes, and threw innocent people in prison.

Harris even withheld evidence that would have freed one innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so.

Listen to the crowd roar as Gabbard goes on a warpath while a defeated-looking Harris listens silently.

WATCH:

Harris had no effective answer for the attacks and tried again to defend herself as a compassionate lawyer, which Gabbard quickly blew up.

“The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not,” Gabbard said. And worse yet, in the case of those who are on death row…you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so. There was no excuse for that.

“And the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology.”