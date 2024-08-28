UPDATE: Tucker Carlson Responds After Kamala Harris Posts Letter Allegedly from ‘Tucker’ Promoting Gun Control

This new breed of Commie Democrats are truly pathetic. They have absolutely no respect for the American public.

Kamala Harris posted a letter from “Tucker” Tuesday night on her Twitter page promoting gun control.

The tweet made people think it was from Tucker Carlson.

Here is the text:

Vice President Harris, One of my absolute favorite things in America is how people of different backgrounds and beliefs have the freedom to communicate with each other. We are so blessed to live in a country where the greatest currency is the free-flowing exchange of ideas. In America, we are blessed with the ability to come together on common ground. In the spirit fo establishing common ground, even though I am fairly conservative and we may have our disagreements, I am writing to express my gratitude for yours and President Biden’s efforts to establish common sense gun safety laws. Owning firearms is every American’s Constitutional right. Like all things, there needs to be reasonable regulation like age restrictions, background checks, and mental health screenings. Thank you for heading the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and for years and President Biden’s push for common sense gun safety laws. I look forward to seeing what the Biden-Harris administration accomplishes in this regard. All the best and God bless. Tucker

Here is the alleged hand-written letter Kamala posted.

Here is Kamala’s disingenuous tweet.

Tucker, thank you for writing to me. While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. The majority of Americans stand with us in support of commonsense gun safety legislation. pic.twitter.com/HUdgFUcKtt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 28, 2024

The first thing that sticks out about the letter is “Tucker’s” praise for free speech. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have destroyed the intent of the First Amendment in the country today. Numerous Americans are in prison, under lawfare attacks (including this website), were censored, (this website among others), were even sent to prison for a meme during the Biden administration.

Kamala and Old Joe ruled the country like Marxist thugs for four years. Even Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this earlier this week.

The second thing readers noted was that the signature was not likely Tucker Carlson’s.

Viva Frei pointed this out.

You do realize there are pictures of Tucker Carlson’s signature on the Internet, and none of them even remotely resemble this, right? And Tucker, like most meticulous and intelligent people, dates his letters. You didn’t just lie to the American people again, did you? pic.twitter.com/2ltlF228jB — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 28, 2024

There are also reports that the language was generated by AI.

100% ai generated… you people are pathetic pic.twitter.com/CYDXtE1KLO — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reached out to our friends at XRVision. They confirmed that the letter was originally created by AI but was then altered and written by hand to make it look authentic.

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, Tucker Carlson wrote:

“Ha! Seriously? I’m carrying a gun right now, as I always do. There are few things I hate more than the Democratic Party’s attempt to disarm the American population. That’s what dictatorships do.

“People actually think I sent a handwritten letter to Kamala Harris endorsing gun confiscation? That’s moronic.”

Nothing is real with Kamala’s campaign.