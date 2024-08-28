Zuckerberg’s Admission of Government Censorship Complex Gives New Life to Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Case with Plaintiff Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit

Yesterday, billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is CEO of the company renamed as Meta, admitted in a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that the social media giant was subject to government censorship around stories related to COVID and the 2020 election and that he would, in the future, fight such efforts harder than he did previously.

Zuckerberg also said he would not make another “Zuckerbucks” $419 million donation to amplify voting in key left-leaning districts around the nation, a scheme that helped Democrat districts turnout voters and heavily compensate election workers in what said described as bribing election officials and workers.

This Biden-Harris Censorship Industrial Complex changed policies against the political right at Amazon, YouTube, Google, Facebook, among others. The Republican-led House has been holding hearings all summer documenting the nation’s largest and most extensive violation of the First Amendment in history.

Facebook alone, in less than a year, took down over 20 million pieces of content.

Zuckerberg’s letter made these five key admissions:

The Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans, in what other court filings refer to as coercive demands. Facebook subsequently censored Americans. Facebook censored Americans and suppressed information related to COVID-19. Facebook suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, because it was told by the intelligence community that it was “Russian disinformation” which is now known to be a complete lie and fabrication. Zuckerberg and the company regrets censoring Americans on behalf of demands by the federal government and would resist it more strongly in the future. Zuckerberg would not be making another major donation to far-left election officials to subsidize their election efforts in this election cycle.

These admissions are also important because the federal courts are still hearing the case in Missouri v. Biden where the states of Louisiana and Missouri are challenging the Biden-Harris’ violations of the first amendment, and on behalf of their affected citizens.

READ THE ZUCKERBERG LETTER:

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

The letter is in response to an ongoing investigation by the House Judiciary Committee into the ongoing, systemic, violation of the First Amendment.

On June 26th, the Supreme Court in a horrible opinion connected to the Missouri v. Biden litigation, written by Justice Amy Coney-Barrett, said that the government could continue suppressing free speech around elections and political topics while the case was working its way through the lower courts. The 6-3 decision, joined by Justice Kavanaugh, was a major free speech setback dealt by federal courts that don’t hesitate to protect pornography and flag burning, but hesitate, vacillate, and refuse to protect Americans who simply want to opine to their friends on social media about vaccine mandates.

It later emerged that one of Justice Coney-Barrett’s clerks working on the case has close personal connections to major hubs of the censorship complex at Yale.

Gateway Pundit Founder and Publisher Jim Hoft is the lead Plaintiff in the Missouri v. Biden case. The case is described by free speech champions as the most important First Amendment case in a generation.

The Missouri v. Biden case is so Orwellian that it emerged during discovery that the government considers the thoughts of its citizens as ‘critical infrastructure’ so that the government can then justify doing almost anything to combat ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation.’

These Zuckerberg admissions come as a result of conservatives claiming that this was happening for years, including in 2018 when James O’Keefe and Project Veritas first revealed the way social media companies were ‘shadow banning’ and otherwise ‘throttling’ content. When billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter, he also released internal documents to selected journalists called “The Twitter Files” which similarly showed a pattern of ongoing speech suppression and relationships between the U.S. intelligence community and social media companies where key staff positions were being filled by deep state operatives. The 19-part series of releases so far was truncated when Musk last December, whose businesses are all reliant on heavy state spending and subsidies, revoked or restricted access to the designated journalists and considered the matter closed.

The recent arrest of Pavel Durov in France, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, also signals that the deep state, possibly at the instigation of NATO-countries, are shutting down free speech globally and that Biden’s efforts at censoring Americans is part of a larger effort to silence dissent globally.

The mainstream media, the original disinformation superspreader, in typical fashion, gets the story completely wrong and purposefully deceives their readers about the Zuckerberg letter: