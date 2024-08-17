Kamala Border Crisis: Texas DPS Trooper Pulls Over Smuggler, Finds Several Illegals Hiding in Truck Camper (VIDEO)

Kamala’s America.

Texas DPS pulled over a smuggler of several illegals earlier this week in Maverick County. The smuggler, Pedro Montes, was driving a Chevy Silverado Truck with a camper attached to the back.

After the driver did not consent to a search, the Troopers called in the Border Patrol K9 unit, which revealed activity in the camper.

DPS troopers found seven illegal aliens from Mexico in the camper and referred them to the Border Patrol. The smuggler, Montes, was arrested and charged with human smuggling and possession of a firearm.

Watch:

TX DPS Trooper Finds 7 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled Inside Camper, Houston Driver Arrested 8/11: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Chevrolet Silverado with a camper on US-57 in Maverick County. During the traffic stop, the Trooper requested consent to search, but the driver, Pedro… pic.twitter.com/2kNqJE74ij — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 15, 2024

The Texas DPS has had numerous accounts of arresting smugglers of illegal aliens. Last week, the DPS pursued a smuggler in Edwards County who was driving recklessly, crashing through ranch fences and driving on private property.

Watch:

TX DPS Arrest Illegal Immigrant Smuggler after High-Speed Chase 8/6: A smuggler in a Ford F-150 led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on US-377 in Edwards County. The smuggler, Arian Banderas-Penoloza, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, eventually rammed through three… pic.twitter.com/8mGXvXdR7W — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 8, 2024

Under Operation Lone Star, started by Governor Greg Abbott in 2021, Texas has cracked down on illegal aliens in their state. The Texas National Guard and Texas DPS have been working tirelessly at the southern border to deter illegals from crossing, arresting smugglers, and to curb the flow of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

The Federal Government under Biden and Kamala Harris has intentionally kept the border open. They have forsaken their Constitutional duty under Article IV, Section4.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Under the Biden/Harris regime, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US. Some estimates are around 15 million illegals.