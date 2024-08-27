JUST IN: Trump and Kamala Harris to Stick to Old Rules for ‘ABC Fake News’ September 10 Debate, After Kamala Demands Seated Format, Open Mics, and “Cheat-Sheet”

In a fiery post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced that he has reached an agreement with the “Radical Left Democrats” for a debate with comrade Kamala Harris.

The event is set to be broadcast live on ABC, a network Trump has frequently criticized, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Harris is demanding a seated format and permission to use a “cheat-sheet” during the live debate—an unprecedented move that Trump’s campaign has swiftly condemned. This, they argue, is yet another example of Harris’s reluctance to face tough questions and her inability to handle the pressure of live debates.

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” said Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller.

“The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules.”

“If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem,” Miller added.

“This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign. They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat-sheet for the debate. My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump.”

On Tuesday, Trump’s post, dripping with sarcasm and disdain, mocked Harris for trying to change the rules for the upcoming debate.

He wrote:

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be “stand up,” and Candidates cannot bring notes, or “cheat sheets.” We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!). Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The Harris camp is spinning yarns on the microphone saga, via CNN.

The latest on the mics: The rules for the debate will largely mirror the terms used by CNN for its June debate, including that microphones will be muted as the other candidate speaks and no studio audience will be present, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. But later Tuesday, the Harris campaign said that discussions are ongoing with ABC over whether microphones will remain on, according to a source familiar.