JUST IN: Supreme Court Blocks Harris-Biden Regime from Stealing Taxpayer Money to Cancel Student Loan Debt

The Supreme Court *for the second time in a year* ruled against Kamala and Joe’s plan to use taxpayer money to cancel student loans without Congress.

The Harris-Biden Regime sought to revive its vote-buying gimmick and cancel student loan debt in an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court after the high court already struck down the plan.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the plea seeking to lift the nationwide injunction and said the appeals court will render its decision.

“The application to vacate injunction presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is DENIED,” the order said.

BREAKING: For the second time in a year, the Supreme Court has ruled against Kamala and Biden’s plan to use your tax dollars to cancel student loans without a bill from Congress. Looks like they’re going to have to find a new way to buy votes! pic.twitter.com/A685YuJV3K — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

NBC News reported:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuffed a Biden administration plea seeking to revive the latest plan to tackle federal student loan debt. The court in a brief order denied an emergency request filed by the administration seeking to lift a nationwide injunction imposed by an appeals court. There were no noted dissents. The order said the appeals court that is currently handling the case should “render its decision with appropriate dispatch.” The Education Department issued a regulation finalizing its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan in July 2023, the month after the Supreme Court ruled the administration lacked authority to implement President Joe Biden’s earlier loan forgiveness program.

Biden has used a series of workarounds to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his student loan bailout program.

Last year the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program so the Department of Education rolled out a workaround forbearance program to cancel $39 billion in student loans by counting non-payments as payments for a period of time.

Only it isn’t your typical forbearance program. Borrowers won’t have to pay back ‘missed’ payments or make up the difference of ‘reduced’ payments. No interest will accrue on any of the missed payments.

In January Biden unilaterally canceled another $5 billion in student loan debt for 74,000 borrowers in his latest vote-buying gimmick.

Joe Biden also announced he would cancel student loans for borrowers who took out less than $12,000 and have been in repayment for 10 years.