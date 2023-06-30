BREAKING: Supreme Court CRUSHES Joe Biden’s Student Loan Bailout Program

The US Supreme Court on Friday CRUSHED Joe Biden’s student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Six Republican state attorneys general sued Joe Biden and argued the student loan bailout violates the separation of powers.

Separately, two borrowers who did not qualify for Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan sued to stop the program.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan.

The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block.

The Supreme Court left the block in place while they heard oral arguments and deliberated.

On Friday, the Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin and invalidated Biden’s student loan bailout program.

NBC NEWS reported:

The court divided decisions on the student loan cases. Here’s the breakdown of how justices landed: Case One: Department of Education v Brown Justice Samuel Alito: Delivered the majority opinion in a unanimous decision. Case Two: Biden v. Nebraska Chief Justice John Roberts: Delivered the majority opinion. He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Elena Kagan: Filed the dissenting opinion. She was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In striking down Biden’s student loan forgiveness, the high court cited Pelosi.

“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

