The Department of Justice Is Targeting The Gateway Pundit in Their Hopes to Ruin Us- Secretly Injected Itself in Chapter 11 Case – Why?

As many of you know, on April 24, 2024, TGP Communications, the parent company of The Gateway Pundit, made the decision to seek protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Florida.

The parent company of this website, The Gateway Pundit, made this decision as a result of the numerous progressive liberal lawfare attacks against this media outlet.

This was not an admission of fault or culpability. This is a common tool for reorganization and consolidating litigation when attacks are coming from all sides.

We made this vow to our amazing audience that despite the radical left’s efforts to silence The Gateway Pundit through censorship, de-platforming, de-banking, cutting-off from advertisers, and other financial strategies, we will not be deterred from our mission of remaining fearless and being one of the most trusted independent media outlets in America today. And despite the unbelievable pressures on our organization, The Gateway Pundit is looking at another record year of growth, with up to one billion page visits expected this year.

We knew this was going to be a difficult process for our company, but we had no idea what the Biden DOJ had prepared for us.

Today, we can confirm that the Joe Biden and Merrick Garland Department of Justice have intervened in our Chapter 11 case.

According to our source, the Department of Justice spoke to the trustee assigned to our case and is pressuring this man to make sure our Chapter 11 efforts fail.

The past two weeks The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft sat through two 341 hearing sessions in Florida with US trustee Martin Ochs. According to AllLaw.com, the trustee’s job is to check your identity, review your paperwork for accuracy, and ensure your creditors get paid as much as possible. The trustee may evaluate your assets and property and verify your reported income. The trustee will also look for unreported income and property, as well as signs of bankruptcy fraud.

AllLaw.com says that in most cases, the 341 hearing ends after ten minutes or less.

Last Thursday, The Gateway Pundit’s owner, Jim Hoft, attended the first 341 hearing. Trial Attorney Martin Ochs with the US Department of Justice presided over the hearing.

What was expected to last 10-20 minutes lasted two hours! Mr. Ochs harassed and abused The Gateway Pundit owner. Ochs belittled, attacked, and questioned Hoft nearly the entire time.

Part 2 of the 341 hearing took place on Tuesday morning. Mr. Ochs was even more hostile during this session. He continued to harass, bully, and intimidate Hoft for another two hours.

Ochs lectured Hoft at the end of this two-hour session and berated Hoft and his legal team.

Again, this is a process that normally lasts around 10 minutes!

The Gateway Pundit can now report that we learned through an anonymous source that Mr. Ochs was pressured by the Biden DOJ to prevent TGP Communications from proceeding with this Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And, he did his best to follow the orders from above!

After the session was finally over, attorneys told Hoft that they had never seen Ochs behave in such an abusive manner and that Ochs had participated in dozens of lawsuits in the Florida district.

Following the 341 meetings Attorney John Burns told The Gateway Pundit that there were at least 15 individuals on this call. We were only able to identify 11 of the attorneys who sat in on the hearing. We have no idea who the other people were who had joined the hearing.

Less than 24 hours later the mainstream liberal media had already posted a hit piece on Jim Hoft, his twin brother Joe Hoft, and The Gateway Pundit. The media used quotes from the hearing in their report. We are not even sure who leaked this information. Does Attorney Ochs know?

This brings us to the obvious question: what is the DOJ so worried about?

Why are they so threatened by The Gateway Pundit?

Why do they not want the truth of the Ruby and Shae late-night ballot drop incident to make its way into a courtroom? What are they worried about?

We believe we know the answer.

It is also disconcerting that the DOJ is targeting The Gateway Pundit at the same time that the US Supreme Court is set to rule on the Murthy v. Missouri (Missouri v. Biden) case, the most important free speech case in a century, any day now. The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is one of the lead plaintiffs in this important constitutional case.

We will keep you posted with any updates.

We will keep you posted with any updates.

Please pray for Jim Hoft, Joe Hoft, and The Gateway Pundit.