Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: I Reached Out to Kamala to Talk about the Health Crisis and Important Issues – “Harris Declined to Meet or Even Speak with Me” (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election during a speech Friday, AUgust 23, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.​

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

One major plank in his campaign was healing the American children’s health crisis.

Kennedy described how additives and impure food choices are harming and killing America’s children.

During his speech he told how President Trump agreed with him on the importance of this issue.

Kennedy also described how he approached Kamala Harris to discuss the health crisis in America and other issues – but Kamala was not interested in talking.

Here is a partial transcript from Kennedy’s speech. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about how President Trump spoke with him hours after the would-be assassin in Bulter, PA almost took his life.

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Less than two hours after President Trump narrowly escaped assassination. Calley Means called me on my cell phone. I was then in Las Vegas. Calley is arguably the leading advocate for food safety, for soil regeneration, and and for ending the chronic disease epidemic that is destroying America’s health and ruining our economy. Calley has exposed the insidious corruption at the FDA, the NIH, the HHS, and the USDA that has caused the epidemic. Calley had been working on and off for my campaign, advising me on those subjects since the beginning. Those subjects have been my primary focus for the last 20 years. I I was delighted when Calley told me that day that he had also been advising President Trump. He told me President Trump was anxious to talk to me about chronic disease and other subjects and to explore avenues of cooperation. He asked if I would take a call from the President. President Trump telephoned me a few minutes later, and I met with him the following day. A few weeks later, I met again with President and his family members and close advisors in Florida. In a series of long, intense discussions, I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues. In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unity party. We talked about Abraham Lincoln’s team of rivals. That arrangement would allow us to disagree publicly and privately, and furiously, if need be, on issues over which we differ, while working together on the existential issues upon which we are in concordance. I was a ferocious critic of many of the policies during his first administration, and there are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to have very serious differences. We are aligned with each other on other key issues, like ending the Forever Wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unravelling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the US intelligence agency is out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans, and interfering with our elections. Following my first discussion with President Trump, I all tried, unsuccessfully, to open similar discussions with Vice President Harris. Vice President Harris declined to meet or even to speak with me. Suspending my candidacy is a hard-rending decision for me, but I’m convinced that it’s the best hope for ending the Ukraine war and ending the chronic disease epidemic that is eroding our nation’s vitality from the inside.

Here is the video.