Breaking: Judge Rules Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend WAS RESPONSIBLE For Her Death – NOT a ‘Bad Warrant’; Drops Federal Charges Against Pair of Louisville Police Officers

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

A U.S. District Judge has officially dropped key federal charges against former Louisville Police Detective Joshua Jaynes and Former Sgt. Kyle Meany regarding their alleged ‘involvement’ in Breonna Taylor’s death, which occurred back in 2020.

This week, U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson ruled that the officers in the case were not responsible for Taylor’s death, instead laying the blame at the feet of her criminal boyfriend, who opened fire on police the night of the raid.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her apartment in March 2020 by officers who were executing a search warrant on Jamarcus Glover.

Glover was later charged with playing a role in the fentanyl overdose of a 13-year-old girl, among other charges, and had been using Taylor’s address, leading officers to obtain a search warrant for the property.

When officers entered the home after announcing themselves several times, they were immediately met by bullets, one of which struck an officer, being fired at them by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Walker claimed that he thought intruders had entered the apartment rather than officers, which ultimately led to his charges being dropped.

And that’s when Biden’s corrupt AG sprung into action to pin the whole thing on the police officers and a ‘bad warrant.’

According to AP News, Jaynes and Meany were accused of falsifying records in order to obtain a warrant by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who claimed that the former officers played a direct role in Taylor’s death.

Now – several years later, the pair has been vindicated by the Judge’s ruling, but they aren’t out of the woods just yet.

From the AP:

“U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson’s ruling declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired a shot at police the night of the raid, were the legal cause of her death, not a bad warrant… …But Simpson wrote in the Tuesday ruling that “there is no direct link between the warrantless entry and Taylor’s death.” Simpson’s ruling effectively reduced the civil rights violation charges against Jaynes and Meany, which had carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, to misdemeanors.”

Despite the ruling, Judge Simpson declined to dismiss a charge against Meany, who is accused of falsifying statements to investigators, as well as another conspiracy charge against Jaynes, the AP reported.

BLM burned half the country partially because of this woman’s death. Now a judge has ruled that it was the boyfriend who was responsible for the shots being fired that killed Taylor… Where’s the Fake News now?