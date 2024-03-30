Target Of The Breonna Taylor Raid, Jamarcus Glover, Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Jamarcus Glover, the subject of a police raid in Louisville that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday. just months after he violated his probation by not appearing for court appearances related to drug trafficking charges.

Glover was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 22 following a thorough fugitive investigation. Judge Mitch Perry revoked Glover’s probation in the March 13, 2020, drug trafficking raid case Tuesday morning.

WDRB.com reports,

In October, a grand jury indicted Glover and six additional people allegedly involved in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl. The child overdosed on fentanyl in an apartment on Prince William Street, where Glover lived. Police said Kiera Bradley, the girl’s mother, was in a relationship with Glover. Court documents show her 18-year-old son, Kereon Bradley, also lived at the location. Police arrested Glover after raids on the apartment and another location on Taylor Boulevard. Police said they found drugs and guns during the searches. Glover posted a $20,000 bond, paid for by a man in Nebraska, a woman in Owensboro and Kiera Bradley, then skipped court and went on the run. A grand jury indicted Glover, Kiera Bradley, Kereon Bradley, and four other adults — Ronald Jay Hall, Anthony Johnson, Ahrae Marks and Christopher Skinner — for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, engaging in organized crime, and tampering with physical evidence. Glover was arrested at a home on Rodman Street in Louisville near the Algonquin neighborhood Jan. 22.

A drug trafficking ring involving Glover and six others was scheduled for arraignment in October 2023. Glover failed to appear in court alongside his alleged accomplices.

The investigation into the alleged drug ring started last April when police were called to the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl at a St. Matthews apartment. According to court documents, Glover lived at the apartment where the girl died. He is not charged in the teen’s death. Glover was arrested Oct. 1, 2023 on multiple drug and weapons charges. He and his six co-conspirators are accused of using juveniles under the age of 18 to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs. That case is still pending. Glover is scheduled to be in court on April 16. In 2020, police sought out a search warrant for Taylor’s home as part of a broader investigation that focused on drug suspects Glover and Adrian Walker. Police believed Glover may have been using Taylor’s apartment to receive drugs and store money. Glover also used Taylor’s address as his home address on bank statements and was observed by police picking up a package from her apartment in January before driving to a “known drug house,” according to the police search warrant affidavit.

Breonna Taylor was shot after police burst into her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park. Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend, admitted he fired at the officers as they entered the apartment but said he believed they had entered illegally. Former officer Jonathan Mattingly was hit by him.

The death of Breonna Taylor launched violent riots by Black Lives Matter and promoted by Democrats in Louisville and beyond.