“I Hear You, I Heard You, and Tell Your People I Hear Them” – President Trump After Private Meeting on Vaccines and Medical Freedom

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

More on President Trump’s private meeting to discuss vaccines and medical freedom.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a recent private meeting between President Trump and five advocates for medical freedom and vaccines. It was a successful meeting.

The following is a takeaway from the meeting with President Trump's response.

President Trump agreed with what the group had to say.

The women present shared the following:

We were honored to be personally invited to meet with President Trump, where we had the unique opportunity to discuss crucial medical freedom issues like vaccination choice for children, schools, and employment, access to treatment options, and why they are important to Americans.

President Trump is adamant on NO vaccine mandates.

The President asked many insightful questions and engaged deeply in our conversation.

As the evening drew to a close, one of the guests, Melissa Alfieri-Collins RN, BSN expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Mr. President, for hearing me." He responded, "I hear you, I heard you, and tell your people I hear them."

More good news for America.

This news comes at the same time President Trump has announced the formation of an expert panel to join forces with Robert Kennedy, Jr. in tackling the alarming rise in chronic diseases in children.

As reported earlier - In a groundbreaking announcement that has sent waves through the political and medical communities, President Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to form an expert panel in partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address the alarming rise of chronic diseases in children.

This announcement, made at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, signals a direct challenge to Big Pharma, whose unchecked influence has long been suspected of contributing to the health crisis facing the nation’s youth.

For years, Big Pharma has been raking in billions while the rates of chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, and obesity, have skyrocketed among children.

During the rally, Trump praised Kennedy’s relentless dedication to advocating for the health and well-being of American families, particularly children.

“I also want to salute Bobby’s decades of work as an advocate for the health of our families and our children. Nobody’s done more,” Trump said.

“Millions and millions of Americans who want clean air, clean water, and a healthy nation have concerns about toxins in our environment and pesticides in our food. That’s why today I’m repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases,” he added.

The Trump-Kennedy alliance is more than just a political partnership; it is a testament to what can be achieved when leaders put aside partisan differences to focus on the well-being of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.