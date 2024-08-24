ICYMI: President Trump Holds Private Meeting to Discuss Medical Freedom, Vaccines

Guest post by Brian Festa, the cofounder of We The Patriots USA. The article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

Dawn Jolly, We The Patriots USA President, was honored to be among those personally invited to meet with President Donald Trump at his private golf club in Bedminster, NJ, on August 16, 2024, where she had the unique opportunity to discuss crucial medical freedom issues like vaccination choice for children, schools, and employment, access to treatment options, and why they are important to Americans.

He is adamant on NO vaccine mandates.

The President asked many insightful questions and engaged deeply in the conversation. As the evening drew to a close, Melissa Alfieri-Collins RN, BSN expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Mr. President, for hearing me.”

He responded, “I hear you, I heard you, and tell your people I hear them.”

Dawn was one of only five people in the country in attendance at this meeting with the President. Although We The Patriots USA does not endorse political candidates and does not engage in lobbying, the organization is encouraged that President Trump is taking these issues seriously.

“More Americans than ever are questioning the science of vaccines and the government’s usurpation of their health freedom,” Jolly notes. “It is encouraging that President Trump has taken a strong position against vaccine mandates.”

Jolly also relates that, later that evening, President Trump approached her in the hallway and shook her hand, saying, “Don’t stop fighting.”

Brian Festa, Esq., Vice-President of We The Patriots USA, said that he isn’t surprised Dawn was among the small group tapped to meet with the President to discuss this issue: “Dawn Jolly is a U.S. Navy veteran who has been fighting for health freedom for over 21 years, in several different states across the country.

She once worked at the executive level of Pfizer, where she gained insider knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

She fought tirelessly for the families of Connecticut as a registered lobbyist, when the legislature was working to repeal the religious exemption to school vaccinations.

And for the last four years, she has been at the helm of a nationwide organization fighting on the front lines against covid mandates and other threats to health freedom.”

We The Patriots USA currently has several ongoing federal and state lawsuits across the country on behalf of employees fired for refusing the covid shots, as well as mandates for masking and testing.

The nonprofit law firm is also active in fighting for parental rights, including cases that involve medical kidnapping. The organization is also circulating a petition to amend federal law to make it illegal for anyone to be discriminated against based on their vaccination status.

For more information or to make a donation to We The Patriots USA, visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org.