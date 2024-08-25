HUGE! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Teases More Big Names Are Coming Out for Trump — “Wait Until You See the Next Additions”

President Donald Trump introduces Robert F. Kennedy in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, March 23, 2024. RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed President Trump for the sake of the nation.

In a moment that will be etched into the annals of American history, President Donald Trump took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, and introduced none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a roaring crowd of thousands.

The atmosphere was electric as Trump and Kennedy, two titans of American politics from vastly different backgrounds, stood shoulder to shoulder in what can only be described as a hair-raising, monumental alliance.

Kennedy then endorsed President Trump and his promise to tackle the most important issues facing the country today: the assault by the left on free speech, the chronic health crisis today in America, and ending the war in Ukraine.

The announcement left Democrats in shock, not knowing how to reply. CNN’s Erin Burnett called the RFK Jr. endorsement, “It’s huge. It’s everything.”

But it looks like Trump is not finished yet.

Robert Kennedy, Jr., tweeted on Sunday that his endorsement “is only the beginning.”

And, Kennedy then added, “Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government.”

Oh boy! This could get really interesting, really fast!

